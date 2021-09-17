The Tonganoxie High girls golf team had a strong showing last week at the Topeka Seaman meet.

THS placed second overall with a score of 359.

Hayden York led the Chieftains with a second-place finish and school record of 79.

Also placing with a personal best of 94 was Lali Turner, who nabbed ninth at the tourney.

Santiana Garcia with 104 and Bethany Overmiller with 113.

In addition, Emma Skelley and Keerstin McNeely competed for Tonganoxie at the Thursday invitational.

“The girls had a good day,” THS coach Doug Sandburg said.

Tonganoxie continued the season with the Topeka Hayden on Tuesday. Meet results weren’t available at The Mirror’s press deadline Tuesday.

Tonganoxie also has a meet at 3 p.m. today at Paola and will head west Tuesday for a meet at Village Green Golf Course near Meriden. That meet starts at 9 a.m.

There also is a meet later next week, as some Chieftain golfers will be near Milford at the Rolling Meadows Golf Course for a 3 p.m. meet on Sept. 30.