The Tonganoxie Invitational returned this week to the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds.

Tonganoxie High hosted 12 other teams late Tuesday afternoon after The Mirror’s print deadline.

Atchison, Bishop Seabury, Bishop Ward, Heritage Christian, Manhattan High, Midland Adventist Academy, Piper, Pleasant Ridge, Topeka West, Turner, Veritas Christian, Washington and Wyandotte all were in Tonganoxie for cross country invitational.

The Rim Rock High School Classic is back on the schedule this year. Races will be Friday and Saturday at Rim Rock Farm, home to the University of Kansas cross country program between Lawrence and McLouth off Wellman Road.

Tonganoxie’s next meet after that is Sept. 30 at Lake Perry. Races start at 4 p.m. that day.