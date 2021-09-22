Garage sale enthusiasts soon will need to plan their strategies for finding the best treasures and deals in Tonganoxie.

The fall citywide garage sale this year will be Oct. 2, though many yard sales start on Oct. 1.

Citywide garage sales in Tonganoxie are the first Saturday in April and the first Saturday in October.

There is no formal listings of yard sales for the designated fall and spring sales, but anyone interested in getting the word out about their sales can run a garage sale ad in The Mirror’s classifieds section. For more information on how to purchase a garage sale ad, call 866-823-8220. Mirror classifieds are handled through The Lawrence Journal-World office.