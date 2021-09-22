Leavenworth County had 173 new positive community COVID-19 cases since Sept. 13, the Leavenworth County Health Department announced Monday afternoon as part of its weekly statistics.

Of those cases, 155 involved unvaccinated people and 18 vaccinated.

There also were two Lansing Correctional Facility cases and another case transferred to a different jurisdiction.

During that same one-week stretch, there were 159 community recoveries.

Tonganoxie was at 15 active cases Monday, up from nine.

LCHD was monitoring 229 active cases as of Monday afternoon.

Of the current cases, five people are being hospitalized, all of whom are unvaccinated.

The health department has administered 34,769 vaccines so far. The breakdown is as follows: Moderna, 15,993 first doses, 15,582 second and 238 third; Pfizer, 822 first, 691 second and 36 third; and Johnson & Johnson, which is just one shot, 1,401.

Tonganoxie USD 464 had four positive COVID-19 cases among students and four among adults as of the school district’s latest daily COVID-19 counts released Tuesday.

Tonganoxie Elementary School has one positive student case and two involving adults. The middle school had no positive student cases and one adult case and Tonganoxie High School three positive cases among students and one involving an adult as of Tuesday. There also were 29 students in quarantine (14 at TES, nine at TMS and six at THS).