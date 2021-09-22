Tonganoxie just finished up with one festival, but it will be preparing for another later next week.

And, a holiday festival will have a new feature come November.

With Tonganoxie Days taking place this past weekend, the community next will have the chance to check out art and more at the Plein Art Air Fest, which starts Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 3. Much of the festivities will be in the downtown area, with fine art vendors, street performers, food trucks, glass-blowing demonstrations, plein air artists, youth art activities and a visit from members of the Crossroads Mazda Miata Club. There also will be street performers at the festival, with most activities taking place Oct. 2.

Tonganoxie also will have its annual Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting festival on Nov. 20.

New this year will be a holiday parade starting at Tonganoxie Public Library that will head east along Fourth Street to Main Street. Assistant City Manager Dan Porter gave an update on the event during Monday’s City Council Meeting. Tonganoxie parades (Leavenworth County Fair, St. Patrick’s and Tonganoxie High Homecoming) normally move from Main Street and head west on Fourth Street. But the holiday parade will move east with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting and visit from Santa taking place in and near the pocket park at Fourth and Delaware streets.

Last year’s tree lighting was a virtual drive-by event, with vehicles moving down Fourth Street to see the many Christmas decorations. Vehicles then turned onto Delaware Street to wave at and interact with Santa Claus near the pocket park.