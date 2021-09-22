Tonganoxie High boys soccer has several matches left in the 2021 season, but Thursday’s home match might well have been a defining moment for this year’s Chieftains.

THS and Piper were tied, 2-2, at halftime, but the Pirates were able to score two more goals and looked to have a Frontier League victory all but wrapped up.

But then came a furious little Tonganoxie rally.

THS cut the lead in half with just under 3 minutes left in regulation, thanks to a Trent Barnes goal. Not much time passed and the Chieftains tied it at 4 at the 2:29 mark on what would be a hat trick for Lukas Parizek. His third goal of the night provided the equalizer and the team’s went to overtime. Tonganoxie was on the attack in the extra period. Piper tried to pull back ahead for the victory, but Jackson McWilliams was there to defend, as he had 16 saves on the night.

Tonganoxie would have another shot, and after a rebound, THS put in the golden goal and the Chieftains won, 5-4.

The victory put Tonganoxie at 5-2 overall on the year and 2-1 in Frontier League play. After losing, 1-0, to Spring Hill on Sept. 7, THS shut out Paola, 8-0, on Sept. 9 on the road and then blanked St. Mary’s Academy, 5-0, Sept. 14 in Tonganoxie.

THS played Tuesday in Topeka against Hayden. The Chieftains and Wildcats were tied, 1-1, at halftime, but Hayden outscored THS in the second half and held on for the victory, 3-2. The loss dropped Tonganoxie to 5-3 on the season. THS is back in Frontier League play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bonner Springs and then is on the road again this coming Tuesday at Louisburg. That game also starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday’s game actually was the first of four road matches for Tonganoxie, as THS also is on the road Oct. 4 at Topeka High. Tonganoxie is back home Oct. 5 against Junction City.