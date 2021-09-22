Hunter York had another strong day in leading the Tonganoxie High girls golf team this past week.

York won the Hayden tournament for the second year a row with a low score of 37 on Sept. 14.

The Chieftains finished the day with a 201, placing third overall.

Chilali Tanner placed 10th with a 49 and Santiana Garcia finished with a 54. The other counting score was Keerstin McNeely with 61. The team finished behind Wamego and Manhattan.

The THS junior varsity team also competed this past week, taking third at the Holton tournament on Sept. 14.

The girls played a two-person scramble at Holton Country Club. Top team scorers were Gabby Diaz and Maddie Funk, who both shot a 49. Other pairs competing for THS were Sydney Padfield and Aubrey Padfield and then Gage Slaubuagh and Lydia Rafols.

Tonganoxie’s next competition will be Thursday.

THS will start at 3 p.m. at Rolling Meadows Golf Course near Milford. Other teams there will be Hayden, Junction City, Salina South, Seaman, Shawnee Heights, Topeka High and Topeka West.

After that meet, the team will compete at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Garnett Country Club and then 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at Dubs Dread. Teams slated to compete at Dubs Dread are Basehor-Linwood, Bishop Miege, Eudora, Hayden, Holton, Ottawa, Piper, Spring Hill and Turner.