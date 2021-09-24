TONGANOXIE

Cross country

Sept. 4 LANSING DUAL (Girls W, 22-35; boys, L, 22-34)

Sept. 11 at Wamego Invite

Sept. 16 at McLouth Invite

Sept. 21 TONGANOXIE INVITE

Sept. 25at Rim Rock Classic

Sept. 30 at Perry-Lecompton Oct. 9 at P Ridge Invite Oct. 14 Frontier League

Oct. 23 Regionals TBA

Oct. 30 4A State at Wamego

(Rim Rock Classic at KU course between Lawrence and McLouth; Pleasant Ridge meet at University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth; Frontier League at Baldwin)

Boys soccer

Aug. 27 KC Christian, W, 5-2 (1-0, 0-0)

Aug. 31 at Bishop Miege, L, 3-0 (1-1, 0-0)

Sept. 2 MAUR HILL, W, 6-0 (2-1, 0-0)

Sept. 7 SPRING HILL, L, 1-0 (2-2, 0-1)

Sept. 9 at Paola, W, 6-0 (3-2, 1-1)

Sept. 14 ST. MARY’S ACAD., W, 5-0 (4-2, 1-1)

Sept. 16 PIPER, W, 5-4, OT (5-2, 2-1)

Sept. 21 at Hayden, L, 3-2 (5-3, 2-1)

Sept. 23 at Bonner Springs, T, 2-2 (5-3-1, 2-1-1)

Sept. 28 at Louisburg

Oct. 4 at Topeka High

Oct. 5 JUNCTION CITY

Oct. 7 at Ottawa

Oct. 14 BALDWIN

Oct. 19 SEAMAN

Oct. 21 at Eudora

Football

Sept. 3 BASEHOR-LINWOOD, L, 27-6 (0-1, 0-0)

Sept. 10 at Louisburg, L, 34-28 (0-2, 0-1)

Sept. 17 PAOLA, W, 17-13 (1-2, 1-1)

Sept. 24 at Eudora

Oct. 1 at Piper

Oct. 8 SPRING HILL

Oct. 15 at Bonner Springs

Oct. 22 OTTAWA

Girls golf

Aug. 30 at Ottawa (1st place)

Sept. 9 at Topeka

Sept. 9 at Wamego

Sept. 14 at Vassar

Sept. 22 Paola

Sept. 27 at Meriden

Sept. 30 at Milford

Oct. 4 at Garnett

Oct. 5 at Dubs Dread

Oct. 7 at Basehor

Oct. 11 4A Regionals

Oct. 18 4A State

Volleyball

Aug. 31 PIPER, L, 20-25, 25-12, 25-21; DE SOTO, L, 25-16, 25-21 (0-2, 0-1)

Sept. 2 at Turner; Turner, W, 25-4, 25-4; Pleasant Ridge, L, 25-20, 25-14 (1-3, 0-1)

Sept. 7 PAOLA (canceled due to COVID-19 protocols)

Sept. 14 at Piper, L, 25-17, 24-26, 25-14, 25-19 (1-4, 0-2)

Sept. 18 at Rossville Tourney ; Rossville, L, 25-13, 25-15; Hayden, W, 25-13, 25-22; Wamego, W, 26-24, 25-27, 25-22; Holton, W, 25-23, 25-15; Nemaha Central, L, 24-26, 25-15, 25-22; Rossville, L, 25-18, 25-15; (4-7, 0-2)

Sept. 20 at Highland Park; Bishop Ward, W, 25-14, 25-10; Highland Park, 25-6, 25-4; Atchison, 27-25, 29-27 (7-7, 0-2)

Sept. 21 BONNER SPRINGS, L, 3-2; 26-28, 17-25, 25-16, 25-16, 15-12 (7-8, 0-3)

Sept. 25 TONGANOXIE INVITE

Sept. 27 BALDWIN, KCC

Sept. 28 at Spring Hill

Sept. 30 LOUISBURG

Oct. 5 OTTAWA

Oct. 7 JEFF W, ROCK CREEK

Oct. 9 at De Soto Spikefest

Oct. 12 BALDWIN

Oct. 18 ATCHISON

Oct. 19 at Eudora

MCLOUTH

Cross country

Sept. 2 at Jeff West Invite (boys and girls both placed second)

Sept. 9 at Holton Invite

Sept. 16 MCLOUTH INVITE

Sept. 23 at Royal Valley

Sept. 25 at Rim Rock

Sept. 30 at Horton Invite

Oct. 9 at Pleasant Ridge

@-Oct. 14 Northeast Kansas League Meet

Oct. 23 Regionals TBA

Oct. 30 2A State at Wamego

@-at Mission Lake Country Club, Horton

Football

Sept. 3 MAUR HILL (canceled due to COVID protocols)

Sept. 10 at Bishop Ward (canceled due to COVID protocols)

Sept. 17 at Atchison County, L, 58-0

Sept. 24 at Rossville

Oct. 1 PLEASANT RIDGE

Oct. 8 at Silver Lake

Oct. 15 MISSION VALLEY

Oct. 22 at Oskaloosa

Volleyball

Aug. 31 at Jackson Heights

Sept. 4 MCLOUTH INVITE (MHS took second place)

Sept. 7 MCLOUTH TRI.

Sept. 14 at Valley Falls tri.

Sept. 21 at JCN triangular

Sept. 28 at Horton triangular

Oct. 2 at Valley Falls Invite

Oct. 5 at P Ridge tri.

Oct. 9 at Riverside Invite

Oct. 12 MCLOUTH TRIANG.

Oct. 14 MCLOUTH TRIANG.