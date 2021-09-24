Archive for Friday, September 24, 2021

Tonganoxie and McLouth 2021 fall sports schedules and results

Tonganoxie High School

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains

By Shawn Linenberger

September 24, 2021

TONGANOXIE

Cross country

Sept. 4 LANSING DUAL (Girls W, 22-35; boys, L, 22-34)

Sept. 11 at Wamego Invite

Sept. 16 at McLouth Invite

Sept. 21 TONGANOXIE INVITE

Sept. 25at Rim Rock Classic

Sept. 30 at Perry-Lecompton Oct. 9 at P Ridge Invite Oct. 14 Frontier League

Oct. 23 Regionals TBA

Oct. 30 4A State at Wamego

(Rim Rock Classic at KU course between Lawrence and McLouth; Pleasant Ridge meet at University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth; Frontier League at Baldwin)

Boys soccer

Aug. 27 KC Christian, W, 5-2 (1-0, 0-0)

Aug. 31 at Bishop Miege, L, 3-0 (1-1, 0-0)

Sept. 2 MAUR HILL, W, 6-0 (2-1, 0-0)

Sept. 7 SPRING HILL, L, 1-0 (2-2, 0-1)

Sept. 9 at Paola, W, 6-0 (3-2, 1-1)

Sept. 14 ST. MARY’S ACAD., W, 5-0 (4-2, 1-1)

Sept. 16 PIPER, W, 5-4, OT (5-2, 2-1)

Sept. 21 at Hayden, L, 3-2 (5-3, 2-1)

Sept. 23 at Bonner Springs, T, 2-2 (5-3-1, 2-1-1)

Sept. 28 at Louisburg

Oct. 4 at Topeka High

Oct. 5 JUNCTION CITY

Oct. 7 at Ottawa

Oct. 14 BALDWIN

Oct. 19 SEAMAN

Oct. 21 at Eudora

Football

Sept. 3 BASEHOR-LINWOOD, L, 27-6 (0-1, 0-0)

Sept. 10 at Louisburg, L, 34-28 (0-2, 0-1)

Sept. 17 PAOLA, W, 17-13 (1-2, 1-1)

Sept. 24 at Eudora

Oct. 1 at Piper

Oct. 8 SPRING HILL

Oct. 15 at Bonner Springs

Oct. 22 OTTAWA

Girls golf

Aug. 30 at Ottawa (1st place)

Sept. 9 at Topeka

Sept. 9 at Wamego

Sept. 14 at Vassar

Sept. 22 Paola

Sept. 27 at Meriden

Sept. 30 at Milford

Oct. 4 at Garnett

Oct. 5 at Dubs Dread

Oct. 7 at Basehor

Oct. 11 4A Regionals

Oct. 18 4A State

Volleyball

Aug. 31 PIPER, L, 20-25, 25-12, 25-21; DE SOTO, L, 25-16, 25-21 (0-2, 0-1)

Sept. 2 at Turner; Turner, W, 25-4, 25-4; Pleasant Ridge, L, 25-20, 25-14 (1-3, 0-1)

Sept. 7 PAOLA (canceled due to COVID-19 protocols)

Sept. 14 at Piper, L, 25-17, 24-26, 25-14, 25-19 (1-4, 0-2)

Sept. 18 at Rossville Tourney ; Rossville, L, 25-13, 25-15; Hayden, W, 25-13, 25-22; Wamego, W, 26-24, 25-27, 25-22; Holton, W, 25-23, 25-15; Nemaha Central, L, 24-26, 25-15, 25-22; Rossville, L, 25-18, 25-15; (4-7, 0-2)

Sept. 20 at Highland Park; Bishop Ward, W, 25-14, 25-10; Highland Park, 25-6, 25-4; Atchison, 27-25, 29-27 (7-7, 0-2)

Sept. 21 BONNER SPRINGS, L, 3-2; 26-28, 17-25, 25-16, 25-16, 15-12 (7-8, 0-3)

Sept. 25 TONGANOXIE INVITE

Sept. 27 BALDWIN, KCC

Sept. 28 at Spring Hill

Sept. 30 LOUISBURG

Oct. 5 OTTAWA

Oct. 7 JEFF W, ROCK CREEK

Oct. 9 at De Soto Spikefest

Oct. 12 BALDWIN

Oct. 18 ATCHISON

Oct. 19 at Eudora

MCLOUTH

Cross country

Sept. 2 at Jeff West Invite (boys and girls both placed second)

Sept. 9 at Holton Invite

Sept. 16 MCLOUTH INVITE

Sept. 23 at Royal Valley

Sept. 25 at Rim Rock

Sept. 30 at Horton Invite

Oct. 9 at Pleasant Ridge

@-Oct. 14 Northeast Kansas League Meet

Oct. 23 Regionals TBA

Oct. 30 2A State at Wamego

@-at Mission Lake Country Club, Horton

Football

Sept. 3 MAUR HILL (canceled due to COVID protocols)

Sept. 10 at Bishop Ward (canceled due to COVID protocols)

Sept. 17 at Atchison County, L, 58-0

Sept. 24 at Rossville

Oct. 1 PLEASANT RIDGE

Oct. 8 at Silver Lake

Oct. 15 MISSION VALLEY

Oct. 22 at Oskaloosa

Volleyball

Aug. 31 at Jackson Heights

Sept. 4 MCLOUTH INVITE (MHS took second place)

Sept. 7 MCLOUTH TRI.

Sept. 14 at Valley Falls tri.

Sept. 21 at JCN triangular

Sept. 28 at Horton triangular

Oct. 2 at Valley Falls Invite

Oct. 5 at P Ridge tri.

Oct. 9 at Riverside Invite

Oct. 12 MCLOUTH TRIANG.

Oct. 14 MCLOUTH TRIANG.

