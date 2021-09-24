Archive for Friday, September 24, 2021
Tonganoxie and McLouth 2021 fall sports schedules and results
September 24, 2021
TONGANOXIE
Cross country
Sept. 4 LANSING DUAL (Girls W, 22-35; boys, L, 22-34)
Sept. 11 at Wamego Invite
Sept. 16 at McLouth Invite
Sept. 21 TONGANOXIE INVITE
Sept. 25at Rim Rock Classic
Sept. 30 at Perry-Lecompton Oct. 9 at P Ridge Invite Oct. 14 Frontier League
Oct. 23 Regionals TBA
Oct. 30 4A State at Wamego
(Rim Rock Classic at KU course between Lawrence and McLouth; Pleasant Ridge meet at University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth; Frontier League at Baldwin)
Boys soccer
Aug. 27 KC Christian, W, 5-2 (1-0, 0-0)
Aug. 31 at Bishop Miege, L, 3-0 (1-1, 0-0)
Sept. 2 MAUR HILL, W, 6-0 (2-1, 0-0)
Sept. 7 SPRING HILL, L, 1-0 (2-2, 0-1)
Sept. 9 at Paola, W, 6-0 (3-2, 1-1)
Sept. 14 ST. MARY’S ACAD., W, 5-0 (4-2, 1-1)
Sept. 16 PIPER, W, 5-4, OT (5-2, 2-1)
Sept. 21 at Hayden, L, 3-2 (5-3, 2-1)
Sept. 23 at Bonner Springs, T, 2-2 (5-3-1, 2-1-1)
Sept. 28 at Louisburg
Oct. 4 at Topeka High
Oct. 5 JUNCTION CITY
Oct. 7 at Ottawa
Oct. 14 BALDWIN
Oct. 19 SEAMAN
Oct. 21 at Eudora
Football
Sept. 3 BASEHOR-LINWOOD, L, 27-6 (0-1, 0-0)
Sept. 10 at Louisburg, L, 34-28 (0-2, 0-1)
Sept. 17 PAOLA, W, 17-13 (1-2, 1-1)
Sept. 24 at Eudora
Oct. 1 at Piper
Oct. 8 SPRING HILL
Oct. 15 at Bonner Springs
Oct. 22 OTTAWA
Girls golf
Aug. 30 at Ottawa (1st place)
Sept. 9 at Topeka
Sept. 9 at Wamego
Sept. 14 at Vassar
Sept. 22 Paola
Sept. 27 at Meriden
Sept. 30 at Milford
Oct. 4 at Garnett
Oct. 5 at Dubs Dread
Oct. 7 at Basehor
Oct. 11 4A Regionals
Oct. 18 4A State
Volleyball
Aug. 31 PIPER, L, 20-25, 25-12, 25-21; DE SOTO, L, 25-16, 25-21 (0-2, 0-1)
Sept. 2 at Turner; Turner, W, 25-4, 25-4; Pleasant Ridge, L, 25-20, 25-14 (1-3, 0-1)
Sept. 7 PAOLA (canceled due to COVID-19 protocols)
Sept. 14 at Piper, L, 25-17, 24-26, 25-14, 25-19 (1-4, 0-2)
Sept. 18 at Rossville Tourney ; Rossville, L, 25-13, 25-15; Hayden, W, 25-13, 25-22; Wamego, W, 26-24, 25-27, 25-22; Holton, W, 25-23, 25-15; Nemaha Central, L, 24-26, 25-15, 25-22; Rossville, L, 25-18, 25-15; (4-7, 0-2)
Sept. 20 at Highland Park; Bishop Ward, W, 25-14, 25-10; Highland Park, 25-6, 25-4; Atchison, 27-25, 29-27 (7-7, 0-2)
Sept. 21 BONNER SPRINGS, L, 3-2; 26-28, 17-25, 25-16, 25-16, 15-12 (7-8, 0-3)
Sept. 25 TONGANOXIE INVITE
Sept. 27 BALDWIN, KCC
Sept. 28 at Spring Hill
Sept. 30 LOUISBURG
Oct. 5 OTTAWA
Oct. 7 JEFF W, ROCK CREEK
Oct. 9 at De Soto Spikefest
Oct. 12 BALDWIN
Oct. 18 ATCHISON
Oct. 19 at Eudora
MCLOUTH
Cross country
Sept. 2 at Jeff West Invite (boys and girls both placed second)
Sept. 9 at Holton Invite
Sept. 16 MCLOUTH INVITE
Sept. 23 at Royal Valley
Sept. 25 at Rim Rock
Sept. 30 at Horton Invite
Oct. 9 at Pleasant Ridge
@-Oct. 14 Northeast Kansas League Meet
Oct. 23 Regionals TBA
Oct. 30 2A State at Wamego
@-at Mission Lake Country Club, Horton
Football
Sept. 3 MAUR HILL (canceled due to COVID protocols)
Sept. 10 at Bishop Ward (canceled due to COVID protocols)
Sept. 17 at Atchison County, L, 58-0
Sept. 24 at Rossville
Oct. 1 PLEASANT RIDGE
Oct. 8 at Silver Lake
Oct. 15 MISSION VALLEY
Oct. 22 at Oskaloosa
Volleyball
Aug. 31 at Jackson Heights
Sept. 4 MCLOUTH INVITE (MHS took second place)
Sept. 7 MCLOUTH TRI.
Sept. 14 at Valley Falls tri.
Sept. 21 at JCN triangular
Sept. 28 at Horton triangular
Oct. 2 at Valley Falls Invite
Oct. 5 at P Ridge tri.
Oct. 9 at Riverside Invite
Oct. 12 MCLOUTH TRIANG.
Oct. 14 MCLOUTH TRIANG.
