Leavenworth County had 178 active cases as of Monday, along with 194 community recoveries since the last health department report on Sept. 20.

Tonganoxie has doubled its number of active cases during that time, while Basehor saw a decrease. Tonganoxie was at 28 active cases Monday, up from 15 on Sept. 20. Basehor was at nine, down from 23 a week before. Leavenworth dropped from 105 to 43 active cases, while Lansing went from 30 to 28.

There were 136 new positive community cases during the one-week span, with 119 involving unvaccinated people and 17 involving vaccinated people. In addition, three cases were transferred to other jurisdictions and 36 Lansing Correctional Facility cases transferred.

All seven COVID-19 patients currently being hospitalized are unvaccinated.

There were 1,603 COVID-19 tests given in the past week, with 1,488 being negative.

The Leavenworth County Health Department has administered nearly 35,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses so far, including a few third doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

LCHD has administered nearly 32,000 Moderna doses (16,007 first, 15,593 second and 258 third), about 1,600 Pfizer doses (837 first, 729 second and 48 third) and 1,406 Johnson & Johnson doses.

In Tonganoxie USD 464, there were 11 positive cases involving students and one involving an adult as of Monday. The most cases were at the high school, where six students and an adult have tested positive. The elementary school has three students and the middle school two. Quarantines are as follows: 12 at THS, eight at TES and six at TMS, with on adult being quarantined at the elementary school. The school district releases COVID-19 counts each weekday.

LCHD again is offering its walk-in vaccination clinic this week. The next clinic offering is Thursday, with shots being administered from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. No appointment is necessary to get the first or second dose of the vaccine. The health department also is offering additional vaccine doses for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to qualified immunocompromised individuals. No appointments are necessary for those shots, either.

The health department is at 500 Eisenhower in Leavenworth. Updates on vaccination clinics and other COVID-19 information can be found at LCHD’s Facebook page: facebook.com/lvcokansashd.

The Downtown Drugstore in Tonganoxie also is administering Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. And, the pharmacy at 516 E. Fourth St. now is providing COVID-19 testing as well. To make an appointment for a vaccination or test, call 913-369-3800.