McLouth High homecoming crowning is Friday

McLouth High School will wrap up homecoming festivities The homecoming parade will start at 2:15 p.m. Friday, with a pep rally and other activities, including tug-o-war among classes to follow after the parade at Stan Braksick Sports Complex.

Homecoming royalty will be crowned at halftime of the football game Friday night against Pleasant Ridge at Stan Braksick Sports Complex. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Stanwood Friends Church homecoming is Sunday

The annual homecoming at Stanwood Friends Church will be Sunday.

The church invites the community to celebrate its 138 years of faith and fellowship.

Sunday school will be 10 a.m. and worship will be 11 a.m. that day.

A potluck dinner to follow the service. It will be outdoors, weather permitting.

Stanwood Friends Church: (between Tonganoxie and McLouth) is at 6197 259th St., Tonganoxie.

— Please submit McLouth community information, announcements and upcoming events to Beverly Muzzy: mclouthhappenings@gmail.com or (913) 796-6935.