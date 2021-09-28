The Tonganoxie Farmers Market soon will be wrapping up its inaugural market season. This year’s market, which started in May, has been offered from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday at the Tonganoxie Public Library parking lot, 217 E. Fourth St.

There are three more opportunities to peruse and purchase items from area vendors: this Thursday and then Oct. 7 and Oct. 14. For more about the market, visit its Facebook page.