Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271 and First State Bank and Trust again will be sponsoring a candidate forum in advance of an upcoming election.

The forum will be 9-10:30 a.m. Oct. 9 and will feature candidates running for Tonganoxie City Council and Tonganoxie USD 464 school board positions.

City Council incumbents Rocky Himpel, Chris Donnelly and Loralee Stevens all are running this fall, as is former Council member Curtis Oroke. City Council positions are all at-large, so the top three vote-getters in November will win seats, with terms to begin in January.

USD 464 school board Positions 4, 5 and 6 also are up for election this year.

School board president Jim Bothwell is running for re-election for Position 4, as are challengers Melissa Crowley and Linda Vernon.

Board vice president Chris Gratton is running for re-election for Position 6 and will face challenger Naola Vaughn in November.

Current board member Karen Bottary is running unopposed for Position 5.

The last day to register to vote for the general election is Oct. 12, with the general election falling on Nov. 2.

For more voting information, visit leavenworthcounty.org and look for the “Government” drop-down menu and then click on “Elections.” To contact the office of County Clerk Janet Klasinski, call 913-684-0421. For voter registration information, call 913-684-0419.