More often than not, a spectator at a Tonganoxie High football game can’t describe the Chieftains as boring this season.

For the third consecutive game, the contest was decided by seven points. For the second consecutive time, Tonganoxie rallied in the second half for an exciting victory.

Tonganoxie extended its winning streak against Eudora to six games Friday with a 28-21 victory at Eudora District Stadium.

THS scored first with a Colton Brusven 7-yard run with 4:34 left in the first quarter, but Eudora answered 60-yard pass moments later and the game was tied at, 7-7, with 3:19 left in the quarter. EHS got another score with 8:33 left before halftime, but Tonganoxie answered with a methodical 14-play drive. Brusven capped it off with his second touchdown of the night, this time an 11-yard run that tied it up at 14 with 2:08 left before halftime.

The Cardinals took the wind out of the sails by connecting again for a long passing play, this time for 39 yards with 13 second left in the second quarter and another Eudora advantage, 21-14.

It looked as though the Eudora air attack would make it a long night for Tonganoxie, but the Cardinals didn’t get those big plays in the second half.

THS wore down Eudora in that final quarter and Sam Kleidosty scored two rushing touchdowns, the second with 1:01 left on the clock.

As a drizzle started to fall, Eudora had a last chance at answering, but Tonganoxie’s Jordan Williams got an interception near midfield and brought it back for a pick 6. There was a flag on the play, but it came after the interception, so the play stood. THS then ran out the clock and a boisterous visitors’ sideline erupted for the Chieftains.

Tonganoxie improved to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in Frontier League play. Eudora fell to 2-2 overall and 2-2 in league play.

THS escaped with an exciting victory, but the teams were nearly identical in a few categories.

Each team had 46 total plays and 13 first downs. Tonganoxie and Eudora each had three penalties apiece, with Eudora’s flags accounting for 40 yards and Tonganoxie’s 35.

Brusven led the rushing attack with 137 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns. Kleidosty had 67 yards on 12 carries for the two other touchdowns.

Brusven also accounted for all of Tonganoxie’s receiving yards. He had two catches for 42 yards.

Quarterback Trevor McGraw went 2-for-4 with 42 passing yards.

Andrew Colvert and Isaiah Holthaus each recorded a sack for Tonganoxie, while Wyatt Harris led the team in tackles with 11 (five solo). Kleidosty was next with nine (four solo) and Brusven eight (three solo). Colvert had six tackles (two solo).

Jackson McWilliams went 4-for-4 on point-after-touchdown attempts, while Gabe Bailey booted three punts, including a 52-yarder.

Wyatt Harris, who returned a kickoff for a touchdown the week before against Paola, again had a big run. He returned one of his three kicks back for 37 yards.

With the victory, Tonganoxie holds its own destiny in pursuing a league title. THS will have to knock off Piper this Friday in Kansas City, Kan., and Spring Hill the following week at home to at least have a tie for first place in the Frontier League.

Piper is 3-1 overall, but still undefeated in league play at 3-0. The Pirates dropped Louisburg, 23-15, on Friday in Louisburg.

Undefeated Spring Hill is 4-0 overall and in league play and hasn’t had a close game yet at the midway point of the season.

The Broncos knocked off Bonner Springs, 54-6, this past Friday at Spring Hill.