Fall citywide garage sales are Saturday in Tonganoxie

Garage sale season is starting, as evidenced by this sign posted Saturday in Tonganoxie. Cynthia Ewer, editor of organizedhome.com, has some pointers for folks thinking about having a yard sale.

By Shawn Linenberger

September 29, 2021

It’s that time of year to find some bargains and treasures in Tonganoxie driveways and yards.

The fall citywide garage sale this year will be Saturday, though many yard sales start on Friday.

Citywide garage sales in Tonganoxie are the first Saturday in April and the first Saturday in October.

The next designated citywide garage sale day will be April 2, 2022.

