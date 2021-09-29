Archive for Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Fall citywide garage sales are Saturday in Tonganoxie
September 29, 2021
It’s that time of year to find some bargains and treasures in Tonganoxie driveways and yards.
The fall citywide garage sale this year will be Saturday, though many yard sales start on Friday.
Citywide garage sales in Tonganoxie are the first Saturday in April and the first Saturday in October.
The next designated citywide garage sale day will be April 2, 2022.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment