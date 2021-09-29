A 59-year-old Leavenworth man pled guilty Friday to felony theft of a lawnmower.

Harry Tolbert pled guilty in Leavenworth County District Court theft of a Cub cadet zero turn riding lawnmower.

The case stems from an Aug. 31 report of a 13-year-old’s lawnmower being stolen. Law enforcement officials received reports from members of the community including Ring doorbell footage of Tolbert taking the lawnmower. Officers were able to identify Tolbert through the video, according to a release from County Attorney Todd Thompson. When officers made contact with Harry Tolbert, he admitted to taking the lawnmower, according to Thompson.



“This conviction came about due to a community effort and the work of our law enforcement,” Thompson said. “Crimes get solved when we work together as a community.”

Sentencing is set for 11 a.m. Oct. 27. There were no agreements on sentencing, besides the defendant to pay full restitution for the thefts.