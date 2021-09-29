Library to celebrate fire prevention week

Linwood Community Library will celebrate National Fire Prevention Week with a special nighttime storytime on Oct. 4.

The theme of the evening will be all about firefighters and fire trucks, and children will be delighted to see a real fire truck following the read aloud stories. The fun kicks off at 6 p.m.

Historical gardening program

The Linwood Community Library will host a gardening program with a historical spin at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

This Master Gardener lead program will look into the herbal medicines of the 1800s and women's roles. Participants will learn how the secrets of plants were passed down from Europe to the western prairie and all the way to the hills of the Ozarks. There were definitely some strange remedies for aches, pains and many indiscretions!

Operation Wildlife open house is Oct. 10

Local animal rehabilitation non-profit, Operation Wildlife, will host its annual open house next month.

The open house will be 1-5 p.m. Oct. 10 at their Linwood facility. Reservations are required to attend the event this year, and space is limited, so only six tickets will be sold per time slot. More information on available time slots and purchasing tickets can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/2j6trvkt or on Facebook at facebook.com/OperationWildlife

There will be tours and presentations with public education animals every fifteen minutes, and participants will get a treat bag and drink when leaving. Masks will be required to attend.