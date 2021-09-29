Tonganoxie High boys soccer couldn’t overcome a 3-0 halftime deficit Tuesday at Louisburg.

THS got a score in the second half when a header from Gavin Shupe found its way into the Louisburg net, but the Wildcats answered and then held on for the 4-1 Frontier League victory.

Shupe’s goal came with an assist from Lukas Parizek.

Louisburg improved to 4-3-1 overall and 3-2 in Frontier League play, while Tonganoxie fell to 5-4-1 and 2-2-1.

Next up for Tonganoxie is a road match Monday at Topeka High. The Trojans are 4-3-1.