Archive for Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Louisburg drops Tonganoxie boys soccer, 4-1
September 29, 2021
Tonganoxie High boys soccer couldn’t overcome a 3-0 halftime deficit Tuesday at Louisburg.
THS got a score in the second half when a header from Gavin Shupe found its way into the Louisburg net, but the Wildcats answered and then held on for the 4-1 Frontier League victory.
Shupe’s goal came with an assist from Lukas Parizek.
Louisburg improved to 4-3-1 overall and 3-2 in Frontier League play, while Tonganoxie fell to 5-4-1 and 2-2-1.
Next up for Tonganoxie is a road match Monday at Topeka High. The Trojans are 4-3-1.
