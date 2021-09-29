McLouth High School is celebrating homecoming this week.

Students got festivities started Monday with the first of five dress-up days.

The week kicked off with Teacher Look-a-like Day on Monday and Twin Day on Tuesday.

Class Color Day is the dress-up theme today, while Hawaiian Shirt Day will be Thursday and Purple and Gold Bulldog Spirit Day will be Friday.

Evening activities are planned for today, with the buff-n-tuff volleyball game to start at 6:30 p.m. in the Gold Gymnasium. The powderpuff football game, scavenger hunt and bonfire will follow at Stan Braksick Sports Complex.

On Friday, the homecoming parade will start at 2:15 p.m. and make its way through downtown Mclouth.

A tug-o-war, pep rally and candidate games will follow the parade at the stadium.

Homecoming royalty will be crowned at halftime of the 7 p.m. football game between McLouth and Pleasant Ridge. A dance will follow the game for MHS students.

King candidates this year are Rylan Begave, Trenton Miller and Jared Plake. Queen candidates are Shianne Hill, Jaci Lackey and Tristyn Lilly.

Tonagnoxie Homecoming Week starts Monday

Next week it will be Tonganoxie’s turn to celebrate homecoming.

THS students are making final plans for this year’s homecoming festivities.

Like McLouth, Tonganoxie will have themed spirit days throughout the week.

On Oct. 8, there will be a homecoming parade and pep rally in the afternoon in downtown Tonganoxie. The Tonganoxie Education Foundation will have a reception that afternoon as well at the 304 Venue, 304 E. Fourth St. to honor the 2020 and 2021 inductees into the foundation’s hall of fame. The 2020 class also will be recognized because there was no formal event this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 honorees are John Korb and Cindy Korb, with Steve Hughes being selected for the 2020 alumni achievement award.

Vickie Hughes and Richard Erickson are this year’s inductees. Tim Tice is the alumni achievement award winner for this year.

The reception at 304 Venue starts at 4 p.m., with hall of fame tributes to begin at 4:30 p.m. Hall of Fame plaque presentations will take place at halftime of the THS football game against Spring Hill.

For those attending the reception, suggested donations of $25 can be made payable at the reception or mailed to P.O. Box 219, Tonganoxie 66086.

Homecoming royalty will be crowned before the football game. The game against Spring Hill starts at 7 p.m. at Beatty Field.

Voting for homecoming candidates is this week. A list of candidates and photo will appear in next week’s edition of the Mirror.