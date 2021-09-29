The No. 8 team in Class 5A proved to be too much for the Tonganoxie High volleyball team Tuesday.

Spring Hill jumped out to a 14-1 lead in the first set Monday and never looked back.

The Broncos swept the match in three sets, 25-9, 25-9 and 25-11.

SHHS improved to 14-5 overall and 3-0 in Frontier League play, while Tonganoxie fell to 11-13 overall and 0-4 in league play.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier. Next up for Tonganoxie is Louisburg, which is 15-6 and 3-2 on the year and ranked No. 4 in 4A. That match will be Thursday at THS.