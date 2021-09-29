Archive for Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Tonganoxie Business Association meeting is Friday at Village Venue
September 29, 2021
Tonganoxie Business Association’s next meeting will be 8 a.m. Friday at Village Venue, 528 E. Fourth St., next to Tonganoxie City Hall.
Meetings, which are open to everyone, take place the first and third Friday of each month. For more about TBA, visit its Facebook page or go to tonganoxiebusinessassociation.com.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment