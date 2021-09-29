Archive for Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Tonganoxie Business Association meeting is Friday at Village Venue

Tonganoxie Business Association unveils new stickers that encourage and remind residents to shop locally in Tonganoxie. TBA has made the stickers available for businesses and residents. For more information about how to get the stickers, email tonganoxiebusinessassociation@gmail.com.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

September 29, 2021

Tonganoxie Business Association’s next meeting will be 8 a.m. Friday at Village Venue, 528 E. Fourth St., next to Tonganoxie City Hall.

Meetings, which are open to everyone, take place the first and third Friday of each month. For more about TBA, visit its Facebook page or go to tonganoxiebusinessassociation.com.

