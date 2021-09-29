Tonganoxie High girls golf continues to put up impressive numbers this fall.

THS won its second consecutive tournament and third overall Monday with a team title at Village Greens Golf Course near Ozawkie.

Tonganoxie shot a 387, which ranks as second-best in school history. The second-place team shot a 406.

Hayden York continued her winning ways as well, taking her third consecutive individual title and tying her own school record she set earlier this year with a 79.

Other top players were Santiana Garcia with a personal best of 98, good for sixth place. Chilali Turner also placed, taking seventh with a score of 100. The final counting score for THS was Keerstin McNeely with a 109.

The other two athletes were Abby Clarkson (filling in for Emma Skelley) and Bethany Overmiller. The team returns to the greens for a tournament this coming Monday with an invitational at Anderson County.