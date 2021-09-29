Archive for Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Tonganoxie High girls golf wins another tournament; York takes 3rd straight team title, ties own school record
September 29, 2021
Tonganoxie High girls golf continues to put up impressive numbers this fall.
THS won its second consecutive tournament and third overall Monday with a team title at Village Greens Golf Course near Ozawkie.
Tonganoxie shot a 387, which ranks as second-best in school history. The second-place team shot a 406.
Hayden York continued her winning ways as well, taking her third consecutive individual title and tying her own school record she set earlier this year with a 79.
Other top players were Santiana Garcia with a personal best of 98, good for sixth place. Chilali Turner also placed, taking seventh with a score of 100. The final counting score for THS was Keerstin McNeely with a 109.
The other two athletes were Abby Clarkson (filling in for Emma Skelley) and Bethany Overmiller. The team returns to the greens for a tournament this coming Monday with an invitational at Anderson County.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment