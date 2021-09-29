Tonganoxie High volleyball had another solid tournament showing.

And this time, it was in front of the home crowd.

THS placed fourth in its own invitational Saturday, going 3-1 in pool play before falling to Shawnee Mission Northwest and Eudora in the semifinals and the consolation finals.

Tonganoxie took care of Topeka High, 25-9, 25-18, and then Junction City, 25-11, 25-18.

The Chieftains needed three sets to defeat Great Bend, but they notched the victory against the Panthers, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15.

The first set against Eudora went long, as the Cardinals eventually won, 27-25.

EHS got the match victory with a 25-18 score in the second set.

In the semifinals, SM Northwest proved to be too much for THS, as the Cougars won the first set, 25-17, and then followed up with a 25-15 victory in the second set.

In the third-place match, Tonganoxie faced Eudora for the second time. THS built a five-point lead in the first set, but Eudora answered and then held off Tonganoxie, 25-21. The Chieftains again led by five in the second set, 15-10. EHS tied the set at 15 and then the teams were tied four more times. There also were three lead changes before the Cardinals scored the final three points of the set and won, 25-21.

THS coach Sara Poje Schmidt said the team needed to work on not getting comfortable with leads and conversely, not getting flustered when they give up a few points in a row.

She also praised her team for its performance after Saturday’s tournament.

“I think our defense is great,” Schmidt said. “We’re talking and communicating. Overall, I’m proud of them today.”

And, the squad had three more freshman step in and play at the varsity level Saturday.

“I see big things happening,” Schmidt explained. “It’s a good group of kids.”

Tonganoxie had two more matches Monday at home.

THS defeated Kansas City Christian in two sets and then lost to Baldwin in two sets.

THS was 11-12 overall and 0-3 in Frontier League play entering action Tuesday night at Spring Hill. That match took place after The Mirror’s print deadline.

Tonganoxie is back home Thursday against Louisburg and also at home this coming Tuesday against Ottawa.

“They’re starting to figure each other out on the court,” Schmidt said. “They’re playing better as a team with more flow and movement.”