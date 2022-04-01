Weather forecasts are showing that the rain might stay away for the most part for Saturday’s citywide garage sale in Tonganoxie.

The city designates the first Saturday in October and the first Saturday in April as citywide garage sale dates. Residents can have yard sales when they wish, but the designated days provide additional options in the spring and fall.

Some residents get their yard sales started the day before as well.

The expected high Friday is 61 degrees and Saturday it’s 60. There’s a 6% chance for rain Friday and 20% chance Saturday, according to weather.com.

It might be a little chilly for early birds searching for bargains, as the low Friday is 41 and Saturday it’s expected to be 35.

