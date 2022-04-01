Tonganoxie High baseball got off to a great start in the team’s season opener Monday at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds, but Lansing runs in the middle innings proved to be too much for THS.

The Lions won, 3-1, spoiling Tonganoxie’s first game of the season.

THS shortstop Gehrig Goldbeck got a rally started in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Chieftains weren’t able to capitalize. Goldbeck knocked a double in the air down the left-field line.

A sacrifice grounder moved him to third, but left fielder Sam Kleidosty then struck out and designated hitter Gabe Bailey popped out to center field for the third out.

Tonganoxie’s second game, weather permitting, is set for Thursday at Spring Hill.

School officials had looked at moving the game up a couple days due to inclement weather forecasted later in the week.

Goldbeck went 2-for-4 against the Lions and scored the Chieftains’ first-inning run. Both of his hits were doubles.

Bailey went 1-for-4, while first baseman Cody Kesinger and catcher Logan Wake each went 1-for-3.

Pitcher Owen Welsh and second baseman Mason Khanthaboury each went 0-for-2 with a base on balls.

THS struck out 6 times against Lansing: Center fielder Zane Novotney and Kleidosty each struck out twice, Kesinger once and Welsh once.

Trevor McGraw and Novotney joined Welsh and Khanthaboury with registering a walk against Lansing.

Welsh gave up nine hits and three runs, two of which were earned. He also struck nine and walked one over seven innings of work.

THS coach Mitch Loomis said his team played well despite the loss.

The coaching staff wasn’t disappointed in how the team played, Loomis noted. He said the schedule is filled with several quality 5A and some 6A opponents (Lansing is 5A), so the team should expects a rigorous slate ahead of it.

“We need to find ways to get on the right side of it,” Loomis said, referring to the win column.

He said that means getting a big hit at an opportune time to bring in runs, for instance.