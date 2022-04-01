The Veterans Off Road Dice Run is about to make its debut in Tonganoxie.

The event, which the Tonganoxie FFA Alumni chapter is organizing, will be Saturday.

Registration is 8-10 a.m., with the ride starting at 10 a.m.

The event starts and ends at Tonganoxie VFW Park, 900 E. First St. in Tonganoxie. Participants will be given information about the route and stops along the way Saturday morning.

Registration of off-road vehicles is $20 and includes one dice game card and a meal. Additional cards are $5 each.

ATVs, UTVs, Jeeps and dirt bikes are welcome for the event.

There also will be a 50/50 raffle that day. In addition, first place in the dice run (participant with highest points after rolling dice at each stop) will win a navy blue YETI Tundra 45 cooler. Ticket holders must be present to win.

All proceeds from the dice run will go toward Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271. For more information and to sign up, check out the Tonganoxie FFA Chapter Facebook page. Online forms can be found there.