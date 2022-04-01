Picturesque places in Tonganoxie and the surrounding area likely will be filled with high school students in formal wear — and their proud parents nearby capturing photos of the spiffy dressed youths.

Prom is 8:30-11 p.m. Saturday at Deer Ridge Estate northwest of Tonganoxie.

PROM PHOTOS WELCOME Attention prom-goers and their loved ones: Capture photos of the big night and share them with us. The Mirror will compile a photo gallery online and will publish some of those photos in print. Send photos to slinenberger@tonganoxiemirror.com and let us know who is pictured.

As is tradition, many students will gather at area restaurants with friends and dates and then converge on the prom venue for a night of dancing.

Students then head home to change into more comfortable attire and return for early Sunday morning activities at Deer Ridge Estate. The space goes from formal to games galore for after-prom. THS students will get to enjoy inflatable games, card games as more while feasting on some late-night pizza and more.

Prizes also will be given way during the after-prom festivities.