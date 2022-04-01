Tonganoxie High track started the season Friday at a Lawrence Free State meet. THS had several student-athletes medal. Senior Andrew Colvert had the lone gold medal for Tonganoxie. He won the shot with a throw of 49 feet, 3 inches.

Other teams at the meet were Basehor-Linwood, Hayden, Lawrence High, Piper and Shawnee Heights.

Complete Tonganoxie results can be found on Page 5A.

Tonganoxie’s next meet is this Friday afternoon at Junction City.

FREE STATE INVITATIONAL

BOYS

100 meters

Carter Smith, 11.91

200

Carter Smith, 24.49 Jesse Young, 24.51

800

Eli Gilmore, 2:07.31

1,600

Eli Gilmore, 4:42.58

3,200

Lukas Parizek, 10:34.88 Solomon Carter, 11:33.88

110 meter hurdle finals

Isaiah Holthaus, 16.59

300 meter hurdle finals

Isaiah Holthaus, 42.48

4x400 meter relays

Tonganoxie, 3:46.89

4x800 meter relay finals

Tonganoxie, 9:11.62

High jump

Isaiah Holthaus, 5-6 Ethan Butler, 5-2

Long jump

Jesse Young, 18-6

Discus

Connor Cole, 111-2

Shot put

Andrew Colvert, 49-3

GIRLS

800

Jocelyn Thomas, 2:50.69 Kara Johnson, 2:51.61 Kyleigh Thomas, 2:54.95

1,600

Kyleigh Thomas, 6:28.03 Kinnley Hoffhines, 6:30.33

300 meter hurdles

Cassidy Reiner, 1:00.88

4x400 meter relay

Tonganoxie, 5:06.75

4x800 meter relay

Tonganoxie, 11:32.64

High jump

Emma Sunderland, 4-10 Kasia Baldock, 4-8 Hattie Baldock, 4-4

Discus

Sydney Padfield, 93-0 Holly Colver, 92-5 Lucy Reike, 86-2

Javelin

Bailey Poje, 88-7

Shot put