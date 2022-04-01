Archive for Friday, April 1, 2022
Tonganoxie High track competes at Free State
April 1, 2022
Tonganoxie High track started the season Friday at a Lawrence Free State meet. THS had several student-athletes medal. Senior Andrew Colvert had the lone gold medal for Tonganoxie. He won the shot with a throw of 49 feet, 3 inches.
Other teams at the meet were Basehor-Linwood, Hayden, Lawrence High, Piper and Shawnee Heights.
Complete Tonganoxie results can be found on Page 5A.
Tonganoxie’s next meet is this Friday afternoon at Junction City.
FREE STATE INVITATIONAL
BOYS
100 meters
- Carter Smith, 11.91
200
Carter Smith, 24.49
Jesse Young, 24.51
800
- Eli Gilmore, 2:07.31
1,600
- Eli Gilmore, 4:42.58
3,200
Lukas Parizek, 10:34.88
Solomon Carter, 11:33.88
110 meter hurdle finals
- Isaiah Holthaus, 16.59
300 meter hurdle finals
- Isaiah Holthaus, 42.48
4x400 meter relays
- Tonganoxie, 3:46.89
4x800 meter relay finals
- Tonganoxie, 9:11.62
High jump
Isaiah Holthaus, 5-6
Ethan Butler, 5-2
Long jump
- Jesse Young, 18-6
Discus
- Connor Cole, 111-2
Shot put
- Andrew Colvert, 49-3
GIRLS
800
Jocelyn Thomas, 2:50.69
Kara Johnson, 2:51.61
Kyleigh Thomas, 2:54.95
1,600
Kyleigh Thomas, 6:28.03
Kinnley Hoffhines, 6:30.33
300 meter hurdles
- Cassidy Reiner, 1:00.88
4x400 meter relay
- Tonganoxie, 5:06.75
4x800 meter relay
- Tonganoxie, 11:32.64
High jump
Emma Sunderland, 4-10
Kasia Baldock, 4-8
Hattie Baldock, 4-4
Discus
Sydney Padfield, 93-0
Holly Colver, 92-5
Lucy Reike, 86-2
Javelin
- Bailey Poje, 88-7
Shot put
Lucy Reike, 34-6
Holly Colvert, 30-11
Bailey Poje, 28-8
