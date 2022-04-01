Archive for Friday, April 1, 2022
Tonganoxie powerliftters win indivdual titles at state meet
April 1, 2022
The Tonganoxie High powerlifting team had three girls and one boy medal at the Class 4A championships March 5 in Wellington.
Rebekah Farrow was state champion in squat and placed second overall.
Danika Fickler took third in clean, while Chilali Tanner won first in squat and overall ratio and second in bench and overall weight lifted.
On the boys side, Andrew Colvert placed third in squat, second overall in weight lifted and third in ratio.
Piper swept the team titles. The PHS boys won the crown with 71 points, while Wellington was second with 46 and Labette County third with 44. The PHS girls scored 73 and also finished ahead of Wellington (47) and Labette County (38). The THS girls placed fifth.
Complete results can be found on Page 5A.
GIRLS
Team results
- Piper, 73; 2. Wellington, 47; 3. Labette County, 38; 4. El Dorado, 27; 5. Tonganoxie, 26; 6. Ulysses, 21; 7. Abilene, 20; 8. Circle, 17; 9. Independence, 10; Ottawa, 10; 11. Coffeyville, 8; 12. Fort Scott, 6; 13. Chanute, 1.
Individual results
114
Danika Fickler, third in clean (115)
132
Rebekah Farrow, first in squat (215), second overall (440) and second ratio (3.369)
PWT
Chilali Tanner, second in bench (145), first in squat (345), second in (635) and first in ratio (2.849).
BOYS
Team results
- Piper, 71; 2. Wellington, 46; 3. Labette County, 44; 4. Ottawa, 44; 5. Chanute, 41; 6. Ulysses, 30; 7. Abilene, 30; 8. Independence, 25; 9. Winfield, 18; 10. Circle, 16; 11. Coffeyville, 14; 12. Tonganoxie, 13; 13. Fort Scott, 9; 14. El Dorado, 1.
Individual results
220
Andrew Colvert, third in squat (430), second overall (965) and third ratio (4.488).
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment