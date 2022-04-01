The Tonganoxie High powerlifting team had three girls and one boy medal at the Class 4A championships March 5 in Wellington.

Rebekah Farrow was state champion in squat and placed second overall.

Danika Fickler took third in clean, while Chilali Tanner won first in squat and overall ratio and second in bench and overall weight lifted.

On the boys side, Andrew Colvert placed third in squat, second overall in weight lifted and third in ratio.

Piper swept the team titles. The PHS boys won the crown with 71 points, while Wellington was second with 46 and Labette County third with 44. The PHS girls scored 73 and also finished ahead of Wellington (47) and Labette County (38). The THS girls placed fifth.

GIRLS

Team results

Piper, 73; 2. Wellington, 47; 3. Labette County, 38; 4. El Dorado, 27; 5. Tonganoxie, 26; 6. Ulysses, 21; 7. Abilene, 20; 8. Circle, 17; 9. Independence, 10; Ottawa, 10; 11. Coffeyville, 8; 12. Fort Scott, 6; 13. Chanute, 1.

Individual results

114

Danika Fickler, third in clean (115)

132

Rebekah Farrow, first in squat (215), second overall (440) and second ratio (3.369)

PWT

Chilali Tanner, second in bench (145), first in squat (345), second in (635) and first in ratio (2.849).

BOYS

Team results

Piper, 71; 2. Wellington, 46; 3. Labette County, 44; 4. Ottawa, 44; 5. Chanute, 41; 6. Ulysses, 30; 7. Abilene, 30; 8. Independence, 25; 9. Winfield, 18; 10. Circle, 16; 11. Coffeyville, 14; 12. Tonganoxie, 13; 13. Fort Scott, 9; 14. El Dorado, 1.

Individual results

220

Andrew Colvert, third in squat (430), second overall (965) and third ratio (4.488).