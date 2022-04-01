The Tonganoxie High girls soccer season got off to a rough start Thursday.

THS was supposed to open the season March 22 at Atchison, but the match against the Phoenix was postponed due to inclement weather.

Instead, the Chieftains opened the season Thursday at home against Spring Hill, the defending Frontier League champions.

SHHS went a perfect 8-0 in conference play and was 16-3 overall.

The Broncos picked up where they left off in the season opener. Spring Hill won, 12-0, against Tonganoxie in a mercy rule-shortened match. The contest ended at halftime, as Spring Hill led by 10 or more. The final goal came in the final seconds of the first half.

Spring Hill improved to 1-0 in Frontier League play and 1-0 overall. Tonganoxie fell to 0-1 and 0-1.

Tonganoxie’s next match was 5 p.m. Tuesday at Leavenworth. The Chieftains played a tight match with the Pioneers, but Leavenworth evnetually registered the 2-0 victory.

The team is back home Thursday with a 6 p.m. match against Louisburg.

The Atchison match has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 4 in Atchison.