25 years ago: April 9, 1997

The front-page lead story proclaims that “Tonganoxie on track for prosperity.” There are a number of capital projects either in progress or in the works which point to future prosperity. With spring in the air, first and foremost is the municipal swimming pool. City workers recently started patching up cracks in the pool’s bottom and deck, shoring up masonry on the pool’s shallow end stairs, and re-sealing the caulking between the pool’s walls and bottom.

Workers form Gerard Tank and Steel, Concordia, Mo., were pictured at work on the base of Tonganoxie’s new water tower, located east of Urban Hess on U.S.24-40. The tower will aid the city’s water supply by increasing water pressure and storing drinking water. Water is usually treated at the water plant (at the eastern-most end of 4th Street) and stored in groundwater tanks. As the water tower empties, a set of large pumps will kick in and pump water into the tower.

50 years ago: April 6, 1972

Mayor Lee Mark said he is not too surprised that a $250,000 bond issue for road and bridge improvements in the city failed in Tuesday’s balloting. “When it comes to raising taxes, the taxpayer is just not in favor of doing it,” Mark said.

Major and Mrs. S.A. McKone observed their 65th wedding anniversary.

Replacement of a small timber bridge, which had nearly rotten away, is underway in Reno Township near the old town of Fall Leaf. Fall Leaf is a small unincorporated town nine miles south of Tonganoxie. In its day it was an important stop on the Union Pacific Railroad. Now it is a residential community similar to Jarbalo.

Hallmark Cards for all occasions are available at Hancock Variety.

Korb Electric, owned by Ed and Frances Korb, has a special sale on Zenith Televisions. A 16” color TV is $329.95 and trade.

Nineteen Senior Citizen Members from Tonganoxie took a bus trip to Fort Leavenworth to tour the Museum and a tour of the post.

Miss Peggy Ott and Mr. Terry Skaggs announce their approaching marriage at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Eudora.

Mr. and Mrs. Art Himpel were pleasantly surprised when their children and other relatives came to help them celebrate their wedding anniversary. They had a three-tiered cake and an arrangement of 55 red roses.

This is the one hundredth anniversary of Arbor Day and an excellent time to plant a tree.

75 years ago: April 3, 1947

The city mayor contest has been decided, and in a loud voice. Laughlin is once again our leader with a 291-135 vote over Virgil I. Morey. 471 votes were cast in this almost two to one victory for the incumbent. In addition, Judge Perry Walters “outran” 18 write in candidates to secure another term. Congratulations to all who ran.

The first free X-rays start tomorrow at Tonganoxie High School. At least 1500 are expected to walk through the doors of this event sponsored by Christmas Seals. Local women are volunteering to help with this important public health event. The X-rays will help determine the spread of tuberculosis in our county. Without this important service, the disease can remain undetected and spread throughout our community.

Our cold snowy March has ended and has brought too much rain for April. At this rate, May flowers might just bring our historic pilgrims. March brought us more snow than the rest of the totals this winter. Glad to be done with that.

The Union Pacific Railroad is offering luxurious accommodations on its Wester Wonderlands tour. Enjoy travel in air-conditioned comfort with room to roam, delicious meals and very restful night’s sleep.

April 7th is Army Day, and the question is “What are you doing for permanent peace?” The National Guard is seeking men who show that they believe in America and are willing to train to be a dependable servant of the community. The U.S. Army is a good job for you and a fine profession.

100 years ago: April 6, 1922

A petition signed by twenty-two of the property owners of Elm Park Addition to Tonganoxie was filed with the City Clerk, April 3rd, objecting to the ordinance extending the city limits.

The ordinance became a law and is in force since last Thursday, March 30th, after its publication in the Mirror, and so the petition was filed too late to receive attention by the Council.

Notice was published in this paper notifying those interested as to the date the ordinance would be considered, and although there were several citizens present at the time no objection was made and the ordinance was duly passed Monday, March 27th.

Bert Harman’s House Burned – Last Saturday afternoon about two o’clock the fire truck made the run to the Bert Harman farm residence two miles south of town, near the Honey Valley school house. Though forty gallons of chemicals were used, the house was destroyed. Mr. Harman had $3,500 insurance on the house and $1,000 on the contents. He expects to rebuild as soon as possible.

125 years ago: April 8, 1897

The spacious and comfortable home of Mr. and Mrs. W.L. McKeehen was invade by a host of friends last Friday evening, in response to invitations to assist in celebrating their 25th anniversary. Although it has been twenty-five years since Mr. and Mrs. McKeehen were united in marriage, there are a number who still remember the happy event for it occurred in Tonganoxie when the village was in its infancy.

The city election Monday was much more exciting than was expected a week previous, and the heaviest vote ever polled in Tonganoxie was gathered into the ballot box. The ballots cast numbered 390.

A few days before the election, things got somewhat bitter. Some honorable men were bitterly assailed and misrepresented. This makes votes among newcomers, but not among old timers.

The colored vote was solidly cast for the Grist ticket. The result was that the contest was close, the former ticket having six of its candidates elected and the latter four.

The following will be the officials for the coming year: Mayor - D.H. Dreisbach; Police Judge - R.A. Robertson; City Marshal - A.A. Moody; Street Commissioner - Caleb Hoskins; City Clerk – Thos. Barker; Councilmen - Henry Metz, S. Cronemeyer, Frank Zoellner, J.M. Enochs, and E.F. Cooledge.

The councilmen, although elected from different tickets, are without exception honorable men and will work together.