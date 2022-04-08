The Tonganoxie Recreation Commission Easter Egg Hunt is this weekend at Chieftain Park and VFW Park.

Tonganoxie Recreation Commission again is sponsoring the hunt, which will start at 3 p.m. Saturday at Chieftain Park and VFW Park.

The egg hunts will be for youths 10 and younger. Families with last names starting with letters from A-L will be at VFW Park, while those with last names with letters from M-Z will be at Chieftain Park.

Youths should bring their baskets and friends and families their cameras for pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Signs will help direct visitors at the hunt site as well.

There will be some 3,000 plastic eggs spread out at each site.

Children's craft activities and face painting will be available at the hunts.

Parking is available by the VFW Post Home building near VFW Park, in the lot by the tank at VFW Park or by Tonganoxie Water Park for families A-L.

M-Z families will meet at Chieftain Park. Some extra parking is available by the Tonganoxie High School fieldhouse south of Beatty Field and at Community National Bank.

