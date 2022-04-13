— Anxiety consumed me this past week in an Airbnb in New Orleans.

It was about time to depart for the NCAA National Championship game between Kansas and North Carolina at Caesar’s Superdome and I couldn’t find my yellow sunglasses.

Yes, it’s been more than 20 years since I attended KU and as much as I want to shrug off superstition, it holds on like the seven-year aftermath of a broken mirror.

But these sunglasses had bright yellow frames and they completed the Rock Chalk wardrobe — for the Jayhawk beak, of course.

Good news: the sunglasses were found under a bed, so crisis avoided.

College friends had lodging booked this past summer for the Final Four. No pressure to head down to the Bayou for April basketball, but some of the plans were knocked out in case we wanted to make our way to New Orleans. We all live multiple states apart these days, but KU brings us together, whether for home games at Allen Fieldhouse or the NCAA Tournament.

Though we all didn’t end up getting to New Orleans, the group texts among classmates have been flooded the last couple weeks.

My unhealthy panic over yellow sunglasses felt justified after one in our group reminisced about attending the 2008 Final Four. KU built a huge lead on North Carolina in the first half of the National Semifinal game that year, but the Tar Heels stormed back in the second half. My friend Melinda noticed that two KU fans seated in front of her switched seats after halftime. Later in the second half, she told them to switch back. KU held off UNC and met Memphis in the finals two nights later.

Memphis had that game seemingly wrapped up with 2:12 left on the clock. The fans asked my Melinda for good-luck guidance, but she told them it didn’t matter at that point. KU, of course, defied the odds and stormed back. Mario Chalmers hit a three-pointer at the end of regulation and then KU won in overtime.

Fast forward to the national championship game against North Carolina this past week.

KU opened the game on fire, but North Carolina answered and then kept scoring.

The Jayhawks were down 15 at halftime and I was on the verge of reflecting on my first trip to a Final Four.

But first, I decided to throw a couple Jayhawk tattoo stickers on my face.

I can only sum up my decision in four words: You’re welcome, fellow Jayhawks.

Kansas rallied in the second half and then made history with the largest comeback in NCAA Division I championship game history (16 points). KU won, 72-69, though the second half wasn’t without its nerve-wracking moments. UNC had several chances to tie the game in the final minute, but KU held on for its fourth NCAA title.

While I was affixing stickers to my face, the KU couple and college friends with whom I enjoyed New Orleans also did their part. Audrey put on a bandana at halftime and Jason chewed on his red and blue Mardi Gras beads.

Sports ball viewing is also a challenge when you are confined to a stadium seat. It’s not ideal for nervous pacing like one’s living room.

That being said, I’m thankful for the opportunity to be there in person.

Truth be told, the pessimistic portion of my fandom figured a Final Four trip was unlikely. It felt more like George McFly’s “density” before the Enchantment Under the Sea dance than Luke Skywalker’s destiny as a Jedi.

But then the team reached full strength — cue the Remy Martin emergence — and Kansas was able to cut down the nets after defeating arguably the hottest team in the tournament in North Carolina.

Speaking of Remy Martin, it’s also an adult beverage and as one must when abiding by all the superstitions, I had a pregame pour or three of the cognac.

I can report that the former is much smoother than the latter. But at some point, the taste became acquired. A prepared Jason shared surplus Remy drinks and plastic shot containers with fellow Jayhawks on the way to the Superdome championship night.

New Orleans is a fascinating city and now one that has a special place in my heart thanks to a couple nights of basketball.

I made trips to the World War II Museum, enjoyed a night of jazz and snarfed down a beignet or two at Cafe du Monde.

In addition, I’m convinced that, like the camera, Cajun food adds 10 pounds to you.

It was worth it, though. After all, Paul Pierce strolled into a Cajun restaurant where I was dining one night.

Though I didn’t get to all the sights the Lyft drivers suggested, I now have a good list for the next trip to The Big Easy.

Lyft drivers supplied me with plenty of information.

Carve out several hours when visiting the WWII Museum, the really good food and music is on Frenchmen Street and don’t expect the Superdome to be replaced anytime soon. It serves the city well and, well, there’s nowhere else to build a big stadium in New Orleans, according to one driver.

After chatting up the Lyft driver a bit the night of the national championship, she noted that her son soon will be graduating from a tiny college in Atchison.

On a connecting flight from Atlanta on the way to New Orleans, a North Carolina fan to my left said she was a big Bill Self fan, while the Duke fan to my right won Final Four tickets from a car dealership in North Carolina. I did my best Switzerland and wished both of them the best of luck at the Final Four.

I might have shed some tears of joy as KU clinched the national title and minutes later when the “One Shining Moment” montage filled the monitors and scoreboard screens at the Superdome.

But the emotions don’t just flow due to the happenings on a basketball. They’re connected to the lifelong friends, the family allegiances and all the memories in between.

We can all boast that our college campuses are the best, but they’re only as great as the people we encounter there.

KU journalism professors Malcolm Gibson and the late Tom Eblen, for instance, are two reasons why Mount Oread will always be a special place for me.

The friends that somehow I’ve now known for nearly a half-century account for several more reasons.

My college bestie who happens to share my first name texted me after the championship, reminding me to have fun while expressing that we all could be together for the big night.

As much as Wildcat Victory irritates my ears or a Mizzou chant causes an eyeroll, I know those similar connections in Manhattan, Columbia and many points beyond hold important and nostalgic weight as well.

So often that weekend we texted about hearing a song on the radio that the KU basketball band played back when we were in school or plays currently and the obvious good omens the tunes produced. Memory Lane is a road paved with some amazing bricks.

The good vibes continued with Sunday’s championship parade down Massachusetts Street in Lawrence.

The number of people I ran into after Mass Street celebrations following the regional finals and during the parade continued to make my heart quite happy.

I sure hope there are more of these celebrations in my future. Maybe I’ll even tone down the superstitious tendencies.

But, um, the Mississippi River is a south-flowing “stream,” right? After all, that’s where you must throw the shattered mirror pieces to wash away that bad luck in seven hours instead of seven years.

You know, just in case for future reference.