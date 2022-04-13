Tonganoxie Recreation Commission, as well as the city of Linwood and Linwood Baptist Church sponsored Easter egg hunts this past weekend in their respective communities.

For those who want to celebrate more egg hunting or get in on their first hunts of the season, churches and organizations will be offering additional festivities this weekend.

Here’s a closer look at events planned this weekend, along with a wrap-up of an updated event in Linwood.:

Tonganoxie

• Tonganoxie Christian Church will have an Easter Egg Hunt from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday for youths of toddler age through fifth grade.

There also will be inflatables, pony rides and a petting zoo at the church, 204 Washington St., during the event.

Candy donations also are being accepted in advance of the event.

• Cornerstone Family Worship will have an egg hunt and more Saturday.

The event will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m., with the Greatest Treasure Hunt to start at 11:30 a.m.

A grab-and-go-style hot dog lunch will be served. In addition, there will be balloons, face painting, a bouncy house, prizes and more.

One special egg will contain a pirate doubloon. The special coin can be turned in for a grand prize. Another prize will be awarded for best pirate costume.

The church is at 205 E. U.S. Highway 24-40. For more information, go to CFWChurch.com.

• Tonganoxie United Methodist Church Children’s Ministry’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be 10 a.m. Sunday for youths up to fifth grade.

Candy donations can be brought to the church through Friday at 328 E. Fourth St. and dropped off in the church foyer.

McLouth

• The McLouth Kiwanis Club will have its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at Stan Barksick Sports Complex.

To check for any schedule changes due to weather, be sure to visit the McLouth Kiwanis Facebook page for updates.

Linwood

• This year’s Linwood Easter Egg Hunt took place in a new space in Linwood.

Sponsored by the city of Linwood and Linwood Baptist Church, the event moved to the Linwood Elementary School football field. Festivities formerly were at Linwood City Park, but moved to a larger space for activities this year.

The year’s festivities were Saturday and were open to youths 12 and younger.