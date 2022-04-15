It’s almost time for this year’s Tonganoxie High Cross Country School 2 School Memorial Run.

The run will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at Chieftain Park, with the route to wind back to the park for the finish line.

The sixth annual scholarship fundraiser normally starts and ends at THS, but it will start and end at Chieftain Park this year due to construction on the THS campus.

The 5K run/walk will start at 9 a.m. that day. Anyone who hasn’t signed up yet still has time to do so. Registration now is $35 and can be done online until 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Participants who signed up on or before April 1 are guaranteed a T-shirt.

The race originally was organized in honor of Marilyn Weller to provide a scholarship opportunity to Tonganoxie High School seniors.

Weller graduated from the University of Kansas and worked as a physical therapist in Leavenworth County schools for 32 years. Half of the proceeds from this year’s race will be donated to the Marilyn Weller memorial scholarship.

The second half of the proceeds from this year’s race will be donated in memoriam to the Mark Altman memorial scholarship.

He served at Tonganoxie Middle School from 2006 until his passing, first as assistant principal and then as principal since 2015.

To register for the event, go to: runsignup.com/Race/KS/Tonganoxie/MilesforMarilynSchool2SchoolMemorial5K.