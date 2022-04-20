There are many ways you can invest in life, and your health should be at the top of the list. After all, there is no better body than a healthy body. It does not matter if you are currently in good health or not, you should take action to ensure that your health does not worsen.

Changes in health can occur rapidly, so it is important to maintain it while you have control. There are many ways to do this, including exercising and having a healthy diet and sleep schedule, but it is also important that you have a primary care provider alongside to help guide your health in the right direction.

How does maintaining good health help your body?

When you invest in your health, your immune system will become stronger, allowing your body to fight off germs that you come in contact with. In addition to practicing healthy habits, getting vaccinated against deadly viruses and diseases helps improve your immune system.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinations will prevent more than 21 million hospitalizations and 730,000 deaths among children born in the last 20 years.

A healthy lifestyle can lead to a mentally balanced life. Studies have shown that those who have healthier lifestyles are known to have more positive well-being and fewer signs of depression. If you have a health issue that causes long-term effects, your mental health can worsen, causing signs of depression, anxiety or mental illnesses, so it is best to take action ahead of time to prevent these health issues from happening.

Making an appointment for a yearly physical helps your primary care doctor assess your health, and make sure you have no underlying health issues.

Depending on your age, doctors offer health screenings to detect any abnormalities. Attending physicals is a good preventative measure for your health.

If you feel like it is time for a change, start today. Prevention is key, but it is never too late for you to start maintaining your health. If you take action now, it will continue to pay off as you will live a longer and happier life with your loved ones.

— Chelsea Willis, DO, is a physician at Family Medicine of Tonganoxie.