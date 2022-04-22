Anyone wanting to get their felines or canines up-to-date on vaccinations or register them for annual city pet licenses can take advantage of Saturday’s Pet Health Day in Tonganoxie.

Tonganoxie Business Association and Pleasant Valley Veterinary Clinic again are sponsoring the discounted pet health clinic.

This year’s clinic will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Tonganoxie City Fire Department, 825 E. Fourth St.

Tonganoxie City Pet License fees will be waived that day. In addition, vaccinations will be administered at low rates. Microchipping also will be offered.

Cost for dogs is $10 for rabies vaccinations, $12 for distemper/five-way and $20 for rabies and five-way. Micro-chipping is $20 or all three for $40.

For cats, rabies shots are $10, Feluk $15 or rabies and Feluk $20. Micro chipping is $20 or all three can be purchased for $40.

The public service started as a Leadership Southern Leavenworth County final project and has continued as an annual event.

Anyone with questions can call 913-416-0255 for more information.