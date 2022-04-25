The Mirror earned 34 awards in this year’s Awards of Excellence contest, the newspaper learned via email Friday.

Of those awards, 15 were first-place entries, 11 were second-place entries and eight were third-place entries.

The Mirror competes in Division II of the Kansas Press Association’s AOE contest. The weekly division is for newspapers with a circulation of 601-1,000. One of the awards was for all divisions. That award was third place among all divisions and was for the community service project category. The Mirror’s entry was about its live-streaming of community events, such as candidate forums for election races and the various Tonganoxie parades.

Stories, photos and other items published in 2021 were eligible for AOE awards.

The Mirror swept the sports story, feature photo, photo package and headline writing categories, winning first, second and third place in those areas. The newspaper also won two awards in these categories: news story, sports photo, sports feature story, seniors story, education story, feature photo and feature story.

“It’s exciting to see the list of awards,” said Shawn F. Linenberger, editor at The Mirror. “Such honors wouldn’t be possible without the interesting people and stories in the Tonganoxie community and our surrounding area.”

Members of the Minnesota Press Association judged this year’s Kansas entries.

Linenberger will receive The Mirror’s awards during a reception in early June in Newton at this year’s KPA Convention.

A member of The Mirror’s staff since 2001, Linenberger handles most news and sports stories, as well as photography and layout and design of the newspaper each week. Linenberger also utilizes contributed content from community members, including regular columns.

Former Mirror sports editor Justin Nutter, who periodically fills in with freelance sports stories and photos, won first place in the sports photo category. He captured the Tonganoxie High football team coming onto the field with American flags in observance of the 9-11 anniversary.

Here’s a look at The Mirror’s other awards:

FIRST PLACE

• Feature package, Tonga’ the morning. The story and photos were about Tonganoxie’s St. Patrick’s Parade.

• Sports story, Phoggy details. The story focused on local sports historian Jeff Hughes’ research uncovering what appeared to be legendary KU basketball coach Phog Allen officiating a THS boys basketball game.

• Government/political story, $25M Hill’s site gets initial OK. This was one of the first stories about the Hill’s Pet Nutrition plant coming to Tonganoxie.

• Headline writing, Here’s looking at ewe, kid! The piece was about the Leavenworth County Fair and featured a photo of sheep.

• Youth story, A prestigious Scout honor. Eagle Scout Sam Spiker completed all 137 Boy Scout merit badges. Only half of 1% of Scouts finish all 137.

• Seniors story, Coach J at The K. Longtime Tonganoxie coach Phil Jeannin was selected to sit in the prestigious red Buck O’Neal seat at Kauffman Stadium for a Royals game.

• Best use of photos, Feb. 24, July 28 and Dec. 29. Entries had to be selected from certain months.

• Sports pages, Feb. 24, May 26 and Oct. 20. Entries had to be selected from certain months.

• Design and layout excellence, Feb. 24, July 28 and Oct. 27. Entries had to be selected from certain months.

• Best front page, Feb. 24, March 24 and July 28. Entries had to be selected from certain months.

• Education story, Getting a glimpse. Story about the new Tonganoxie High School learning center

• Sports feature story, Keeping it Weird: Tonganoxie High girls golf routine includes music parody. THS girls golf listened to “Amish Paradise” in the school van before golf meets.

• Photo package, A parade to welcome Santa and kick off the holiday season. Photos were from the Mayor’s Tree Lighting festivities.

• Feature photo, Here’s looking at ewe, kid!

SECOND PLACE

• Sports photo, Resilient finish. Tonganoxie High boys soccer takes third at state with overtime victory.

• News story, No power, no school. A winter storm caused a lingering power outage that forced cancellation of classes at Tonganoxie Elementary School.

• Sports story, Tonganoxie boys basketball win first league title in 30 years.

• Headline writing, Tonga’ the morning!

• Health story, Tonganoxie pharmacy receives 1st COVID-19 vaccinations. Downtown Drugstore receives first vaccinations during pandemic.

• Feature story, Ted talks. Ted Grinter is featured on ABC’s “Good Morning, America” as part of Kansas segment as the network featured all 50 states.

• Education story, Genesis Schools experiencing enrollment jump. Genesis Christian Academy story about climbing enrollment numbers.

• Sports feature story, Where there’s a Willson, there’s a way. Tonganoxie High senior Andrew Willson bypassed family holiday gathering in Arizona for basketball season opener, but his family was able to watch record scoring night thanks to Tongie Sports Live broadcast.

• Photo package, Tonganoxie High graduation 2021

• Local business story, $25M Hill’s site gets initial OK.

• Feature photo, Ministerial milestone. Photos were from Rev. Mark Goldasich’s 40th anniversary of ordination in the priesthood at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tonganoxie.

THIRD PLACE

• News story, $25M Hill’s site gets initial OK

• Community service project (among all divisions), third place. The award was for The Mirror’s live-streaming of parades and candidate forums throughout the year.

• Sports story, Resilient finish.

• Headline writing, Where there’s a Willson, there’s a way.

• Seniors story, Celebrating a century. The story focused on a 100th birthday celebration in Tonganoxie.

• Feature story, A prestigious Scout honor.

• Photo package, Leavenworth County Fair Week fun.

• Feature photo, Honoring those lost on 9/11.