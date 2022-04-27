Tonganoxie High baseball was in a pretty good spot heading into action this week.

The Chieftains were winners of seven straight and were No. 3 in the Class 4A East Bracket. That means THS would be one of eight teams hosting regionals next month.

But there’s a lot of baseball still to be played, including the toughest stretch of the schedule.

Tonganoxie was home to Baldwin/Bishop Seabury (6-6) Tuesday after The Mirror’s print deadline, but then have a rematch with Basehor-Linwood (4-8) at 4 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Butch Foster Memorial Tournament.

THS is the No. 2 seed and Basehor-Linwood the No. 7, but the Chieftains slipped by the Bobcats, 3-2, April 15 at BLHS.

The team then plays at 6 p.m. Thursday in the tourney at Parkville, Mo., against either No. 3 Hays (7-4), the No. 7 team in Class 5A or Bonner Springs, the No. 6 seed in the tourney at 4-6. THS defeated Bonner Springs, 10-1, April 19.

Oh, and on the other side of the bracket?

The tournament’s top seed is also the No. 1 ranked team in 6A. Blue Valley West is 12-1 and plays No. 8 Piper (2-7) in the quarterfinals. The other first-round game is No. 4 Paola (8-4) and No. 5 Shawnee Mission Northwest (10-4). Paola is ranked No. 4 in 4A and SMNW is another 5A school.

“We are about to run through a gauntlet the next two weeks, so we’ll find out who we really are,” THS coach Mitch Loomis said Tuesday morning.

Friday’s final round of the Butch Foster Classic will take place at Legends Field, home of the Kansas City Monarchs.

That’s traditionally where all round of the tournament have been played, but this year’s format is slightly different with the first two rounds to be played in Parkville.

Gone from this year’s field are 4A teams Holton, Perry-Lecompton and Baldwin. That made room for the 5A and 6A schools.

Tonganoxie will play at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday at Creekside in Parkville and then, based on how they fared there, will have first pitch anywhere from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Legends Field.

After that, Tonganoxie plays this coming Tuesday at Ottawa (8-4), a team that routed THS, 12-4, at the Fort Scott tournament earlier this season. THS then goes two days later to Spring Hill (8-5), the No. 8 ranked team in 5A on May 5. The regular season then finishes out May 9 with a home doubleheader against Turner (2-9) and May 11 at Atchison (8-3).

Tonganoxie picked up its latest victories last week all on the road: at Royal Valley, at Bonner Springs and at Eudora. THS defeated RVHS, 16-7, and Bonner Springs, 10-1. THS then eked out a 1-0 victory against Eudora, the team that upset THS last year in the regional finals on the Benedictine College campus in Atchison.

THS did commit two errors against Bonner and three against Eudora, but still was able to pick up quality Frontier League victories.

“They obviously didn’t cost us so it was good that we worked around them,” Loomis said of the defensive miscues. He added that the offense needs to improve, but “our pitchers obviously were really good.”