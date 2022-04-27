Tonganoxie High soccer played Heritage Christian on Tuesday at home after The Mirror’s print deadline. The squad again is home Thursday with a contest against Ottawa.

The Chieftains (0-7-1) then travel Friday to Shawnee to take on Maranatha Christian Academy, which is. THS coach Jon Orndorff’s alma mater. He also coached the Eagles previously.

Tonganoxie dropped a Frontier League game this past week to Piper, 10-0.