Tonganoxie High soccer home Thursday
April 27, 2022
Tonganoxie High soccer played Heritage Christian on Tuesday at home after The Mirror’s print deadline. The squad again is home Thursday with a contest against Ottawa.
The Chieftains (0-7-1) then travel Friday to Shawnee to take on Maranatha Christian Academy, which is. THS coach Jon Orndorff’s alma mater. He also coached the Eagles previously.
Tonganoxie dropped a Frontier League game this past week to Piper, 10-0.
