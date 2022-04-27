Tonganoxie High softball got a doubleheader sweep Thursday against Bishop Ward.

THS slipped past the Cyclones, 5-3, thanks to the long ball.

Santiana Garcia had two solo home runs and Chilali Tanner a two-run homer for the Chieftains.

Tonganoxie also did some strong work with the gloves and on the mound, as Sage Isaacs once again had strong game pitching.

The second game wasn’t quite the nailbiter .

Tonganoxie exploded for 16 runs and won the game due to the mercy rule 16-1, in four innings.

Chalili Tanner took the mound and had a solid outing in the second game as the Tonganoxie bats again were hot.

Tonganoxie was at home Tuesday against Baldwin after The Mirror’s print deadline and then is on the road against Turner on April 28, Ottawa on May 3, Spring Hill on May 5 and Jeff West on May 9.

Tonganoxie is now 5-4 on the season.