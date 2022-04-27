Plant and Garden Exchange coming up

The final Saturday of the month will coincide with the first time the library has held a plant and garden exchange.

The entirely free event will take place Saturday inside the library.

Those who wish to donate anything plant- or garden-related can drop it off starting off at 3 p.m. Friday.

Then starting at 10 a.m. Saturday donors can preview what’s available first.

From 11 a.m. and onward, the exchange will be open to anyone who is interested.

Pokemon donations

The library has a Pokemon Club at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoons. Youth participate in Pokemon related activities, trade cards and earn Poke bucks to “shop” in the Pokemon store. We’re always in need of good condition Pokemon related items to add to the store. Call the library or stop at the front desk for more information.

State park permits available to patrons

Free Kansas State Parks daily permit passes are available to library card holders.

There is a limited supply and a three-permit-per- household limit. Patrons wanting a permit need to know the desired date for permit use. Those who are interested should come to the front desk to inquire.