Tonganoxie High School students conducted a mock crash Thursday at Chieftain Park.

Tonganoxie High School junior Allison Rawlings organized the crash as part of a Family, Career and Community Leaders of America project. She partnered with local police and fire as well as Leavenworth County Emergency Management, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol to put on the demonstration for THS students.

Other THS students played roles in the mock fatality crash, which involved alcohol in the simulated scenario to educate the student body about the dangers of driving while under the influence and driving while distracted.