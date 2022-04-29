The inaugural Tonganoxie FFA Alumni UTV Dice Run brought in $3,504 earlier this month.

Proceeds are going to Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271.

Dice run winners were Morgan Gilliland with a top score of 76, Matt Feldkamp with a 74 and Ron Haslett with a 72. Overall, some 335 riders and passengers in 175 vehicles participated.