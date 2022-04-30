Tonganoxie High boys golf has a conference title in 2022.

THS won the Frontier League meet on Friday, finishing with a low score of 349, which was 12 strokes ahead of second-place Piper.

Andrew Willson helped the Chieftains sweep both the team and individual titles. The senior shot an 81 for the best score overall at Sycamore Ridge Golf course near Spring Hill.

Colton Brusven played his strongest meet of the year, with an 85 and fourth-place finish. The other counting scores were Remi Baldock with 90 and Carter Gratton with 93.

The team as a whole had all scores for the round under 100 for the first time this year.

THS coach Doug Sandburg knows that a league title is definitely something to celebrate, but he knows the team has its sights set on the postseason.

“It’s always nice to do that,” Sandburg said of winning a league title. “We set our goals to be very competitive and be in the running for the league title like that. But the bigger thing right now … we’re seeing the steady progression of our team competing week- to-week and tournament -to-tournament.

“We’re hitting a really good stride right now.”

Chieftains take 3rd at Falcon Lakes with season low

Tonganoxie kept up its busy schedule with the Basehor-Linwood Invitational on Monday at Falcon Lakes.

The team placed third behind Christ Prep and Olathe East. The Chieftains shot a season low 331 score. The team was led by Andrew Willson, who shot a 79 and took eighth place. Shooting a new personal low was Remi Baldock with an 80, as Baldock finished 10th. Colton Brusven and Carter Gratton were the other two counting scores with 86.

Sandburg noted that this was a season low for Gratton and it was Colton’s second round in a row in the mid 80s. Also shooting solid rounds were Gabe Seba (87) and Zac Fisher (94), Sandburg said. He noted that Monday was the first time this year that THS had five of of six scores in the 80s or lower.

Sandburg reiterated that the Chieftains seem to be hitting on all cylinders with regionals and, it’s hoped, state around the corner next month.

“Going forward, we’re hitting the right strides right now,” he said. “They have a good outlook on the future and we’ll see.”

He talked about Seba getting back in the 80s, Brusven’s back-to-back performances and more.

“It’s all positive signs,” the THS coach said. “Our freshman Zac Fisher getting in the low 90s for us. He keeps working hard and doing what we ask.”

Sandburg also commended Willson and fellow senior Caden Phillips for their leadership.

“Andrew Willson done a great job of leading the team,” Sandburg said. “He’s right on the fringe of a really low score.”

The team won’t have much time to rest.

Tonganoxie competed at the Jeff West tournament Tuesday at Western Hills in Topeka after The Mirror’s print deadline.

The Chieftains do get a little break before their next meet.

Monday the squad has a 2 p.m. meet Monday at Great Life Golf and Fitness in Ottawa.

Other teams at the meet with Ottawa and Tonganoxie are Anderson County, Bonner Springs, Louisburg, Osawatomie, Paola, Piper and Spring Hill.

The team then has the Junction City Invitational at 3 p.m. May 5 at Rolling Meadows Golf Course, Junction City, and the Perry-Lecompton Invitational at 4 p.m. May 5 at the Lake Perry Country Club.

Teams at the Junction City tourney with JCHS and THS are Abilene, Emporia, Hayden, Hutchinson, Manhattan, Salina Central, Salina South, Seaman, Shawnee Heights, Southeast of Saline, St. Mary’s Academy, Topeka High, Topeka West and Washburn Rural.

Regionals are May 16 at the Wamego Country Club. Other teams there will be Atchison, Baldwin, Eudora, Holton, Ottawa, Bishop Miege, Topeka-Hayden and Wamego.

If THS can advance to state, the Chieftains will compete in late May at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton.

State is May 23 and 24, with top teams advancing to a second round on Day 2 May 24.

“The boys will need to keep grinding and working to improve the rest of the year as we head to regionals,” Sandburg said.