BASEBALL

March 28 LANSING, L, 3-1 (0-0, 0-1)

April 5 PIPER, W, 7-1 (1-0, 1-1)

&April 7 vs. Fort Scott, W, 6-2 (1-0, 2-1)

&April 8 vs. Ottawa, L, 12-4 (1-0, 2-2)

&April 9 vs. Pittsburg, W, 9-8 (1-0, 3-2)

April 12 PAOLA, W, 5-1 (2-0, 4-2)

April 14 LOUISBURG, W, 5-4 (3-0, 5-2)

April 15 at Basehor-Linwood, W, 3-2 (3-0, 6-2)

April 18 at Royal Valley, W, 16-7 (3-0, 7-2)

April 19 at Bonner, W, 10-1 (4-0, 8-2)

April 22 at Eudora, W, 1-0 (5-0, 9-2)

April 26 BALDWIN, W, 4-1, (6-0, 10-2)

*April 28 vs. Basehor-Linwood, L, 7-3 (6-0, 10-3)

*April 28 vs. Bonner Springs, W, 11-0 (6-0, 11-3)

*April 29 vs. Piper, W, 5-4 (6-0, 12-3)

May 3 at Ottawa

May 5 at Spring Hill

May 9 TURNER (DH)

May 11 at Atchison

&-at Adam Laroche Varsity Baseball Tournament, Fort Scott

*-at Butch Foster Memorial Tournament, Creekside Baseball Park, Parkville, Mo.

$-at Butch Foster Memorial Tournament, Legends Field, Kansas City, Kan.

SOFTBALL

April 5 PIPER, W, 6-2; L, 11-1 (1-0, 1-1)

April 7 EUDORA, L, 7-0 (1-1, 1-2)

April 12 PAOLA, L, 11-8; L, 14-2 (1-2, 1-4)

April 14 LOUISBURG, W, 11-1, 6 inn. (2-2, 2-4)

April 19 at Bonner Springs, W, 12-0 (3-2, 3-4)

April 21 BISHOP WARD, W, 5-3; W, 16-1 (3-2, 5-4)

April 26 BALDWIN, W, 6-5; W, 13-3, 5 inn. (5-2, 7-4)

April 28 at Turner W, 16-0, 4 inn.; W, 14-1, 5 inn. (5-2, 9-4)

May 3 at Ottawa (DH)

May 5 at Spring Hill (DH)

May 9 at Jeff West (DH)

BOYS GOLF

March 31 Bonner Invite at Sunflower Hills Golf Course (THS placed third with a 352; De Soto first with a 349 and Basehor-Linwood second with a 351. Top THS golfer: Gabe Seba, third with an 85)

April 5 at Wamego Invitational (THS placed third with a 353. Wamego first and Manhattan second. Top THS scorer: Andrew Willson, third with an 81)

April 6 at Jayhawk Club, Lawrence (THS placed 15th out of 19 teams, 381 team score; Blue Valley Southwest wins tourney with 325. Top THS scorer: Remi Baldock, 90)

April 18 at Hayden Invite at Shawnee Country Club (THS placed fourth overall with a 355 behind Heritage Christian, 338; De Soto, 343; and Basehor-Linwood, 351. Top THS scorer: Andrew Willson, first with a 77)

April 21 Frontier League Meet at Sycamore Ridge Golf Course (THS placed first overall with a 349. Top THS golfer: Andrew Willson, first with an 81.)

April 25 Basehor Invitational at Falcon Lakes Golf Course (THS placed third overall with season low 331 team score. Top THS scorer: Andrew Willson, eighth with a 79).

April 26 Jeff West Invite at Village Green Golf Course, Meriden

May 2 Ottawa Invitational at Great Life Golf and Fitness

May 5 at Junction City Invitational, Rolling Meadows Golf Course

May 5 Perry-Lecompton Invite at Lake Perry Country Club

GIRLS SOCCER

March 24 SPRING HILL, L, 12-0, game ends at half due to mercy rule (0-1, 0-1)

March 29 at Leavenworth, L, 2-0 (0-1, 0-2)

March 31 LOUISBURG, L, 4-0 (0-2, 0-3)

April 4 at Atchison, L, 2-1, OT (0-2, 0-4)

April 6 HAYDEN, L, 5-0 (0-2, 0-5)

April 7 EUDORA, L, 4-0 (0-3, 0-6)

April 11 at Harmon, T, 2-2 (0-3, 0-6-1)

April 14 at Bonner Springs, L, 6-1 (0-4, 0-7-1)

April 21 PIPER, L, 10-0 (0-5, 0-8-1)

April 26 HERITAGE CHRISTIAN

April 28 OTTAWA

April 29 at Maranatha

May 3 at Eudora

May 5 at Baldwin

May 10 at Washington

May 12 KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN

TRACK

March 25 at Free State Invitational

April 1 at Junction City Invitational

April 12 TONGANOXIE INVITATIONAL

April 22 at Cardinal Relays, Eudora

April 29 at De Soto Invitational

May 6 at Wellsville Invitational

May 10 Frontier League Meet at Ottawa

May 20 Class 4A regional, Eudora

May 27-28 State track and field championships, Cessna Stadium, Wichita