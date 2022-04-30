Archive for Saturday, April 30, 2022

Tonganoxie High spring sports schedules and results

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains

By Shawn Linenberger

April 30, 2022

BASEBALL

March 28 LANSING, L, 3-1 (0-0, 0-1)

April 5 PIPER, W, 7-1 (1-0, 1-1)

&April 7 vs. Fort Scott, W, 6-2 (1-0, 2-1)

&April 8 vs. Ottawa, L, 12-4 (1-0, 2-2)

&April 9 vs. Pittsburg, W, 9-8 (1-0, 3-2)

April 12 PAOLA, W, 5-1 (2-0, 4-2)

April 14 LOUISBURG, W, 5-4 (3-0, 5-2)

April 15 at Basehor-Linwood, W, 3-2 (3-0, 6-2)

April 18 at Royal Valley, W, 16-7 (3-0, 7-2)

April 19 at Bonner, W, 10-1 (4-0, 8-2)

April 22 at Eudora, W, 1-0 (5-0, 9-2)

April 26 BALDWIN, W, 4-1, (6-0, 10-2)

*April 28 vs. Basehor-Linwood, L, 7-3 (6-0, 10-3)

*April 28 vs. Bonner Springs, W, 11-0 (6-0, 11-3)

*April 29 vs. Piper, W, 5-4 (6-0, 12-3)

May 3 at Ottawa

May 5 at Spring Hill

May 9 TURNER (DH)

May 11 at Atchison

&-at Adam Laroche Varsity Baseball Tournament, Fort Scott

*-at Butch Foster Memorial Tournament, Creekside Baseball Park, Parkville, Mo.

$-at Butch Foster Memorial Tournament, Legends Field, Kansas City, Kan.

SOFTBALL

April 5 PIPER, W, 6-2; L, 11-1 (1-0, 1-1)

April 7 EUDORA, L, 7-0 (1-1, 1-2)

April 12 PAOLA, L, 11-8; L, 14-2 (1-2, 1-4)

April 14 LOUISBURG, W, 11-1, 6 inn. (2-2, 2-4)

April 19 at Bonner Springs, W, 12-0 (3-2, 3-4)

April 21 BISHOP WARD, W, 5-3; W, 16-1 (3-2, 5-4)

April 26 BALDWIN, W, 6-5; W, 13-3, 5 inn. (5-2, 7-4)

April 28 at Turner W, 16-0, 4 inn.; W, 14-1, 5 inn. (5-2, 9-4)

May 3 at Ottawa (DH)

May 5 at Spring Hill (DH)

May 9 at Jeff West (DH)

BOYS GOLF

March 31 Bonner Invite at Sunflower Hills Golf Course (THS placed third with a 352; De Soto first with a 349 and Basehor-Linwood second with a 351. Top THS golfer: Gabe Seba, third with an 85)

April 5 at Wamego Invitational (THS placed third with a 353. Wamego first and Manhattan second. Top THS scorer: Andrew Willson, third with an 81)

April 6 at Jayhawk Club, Lawrence (THS placed 15th out of 19 teams, 381 team score; Blue Valley Southwest wins tourney with 325. Top THS scorer: Remi Baldock, 90)

April 18 at Hayden Invite at Shawnee Country Club (THS placed fourth overall with a 355 behind Heritage Christian, 338; De Soto, 343; and Basehor-Linwood, 351. Top THS scorer: Andrew Willson, first with a 77)

April 21 Frontier League Meet at Sycamore Ridge Golf Course (THS placed first overall with a 349. Top THS golfer: Andrew Willson, first with an 81.)

April 25 Basehor Invitational at Falcon Lakes Golf Course (THS placed third overall with season low 331 team score. Top THS scorer: Andrew Willson, eighth with a 79).

April 26 Jeff West Invite at Village Green Golf Course, Meriden

May 2 Ottawa Invitational at Great Life Golf and Fitness

May 5 at Junction City Invitational, Rolling Meadows Golf Course

May 5 Perry-Lecompton Invite at Lake Perry Country Club

GIRLS SOCCER

March 24 SPRING HILL, L, 12-0, game ends at half due to mercy rule (0-1, 0-1)

March 29 at Leavenworth, L, 2-0 (0-1, 0-2)

March 31 LOUISBURG, L, 4-0 (0-2, 0-3)

April 4 at Atchison, L, 2-1, OT (0-2, 0-4)

April 6 HAYDEN, L, 5-0 (0-2, 0-5)

April 7 EUDORA, L, 4-0 (0-3, 0-6)

April 11 at Harmon, T, 2-2 (0-3, 0-6-1)

April 14 at Bonner Springs, L, 6-1 (0-4, 0-7-1)

April 21 PIPER, L, 10-0 (0-5, 0-8-1)

April 26 HERITAGE CHRISTIAN

April 28 OTTAWA

April 29 at Maranatha

May 3 at Eudora

May 5 at Baldwin

May 10 at Washington

May 12 KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN

TRACK

March 25 at Free State Invitational

April 1 at Junction City Invitational

April 12 TONGANOXIE INVITATIONAL

April 22 at Cardinal Relays, Eudora

April 29 at De Soto Invitational

May 6 at Wellsville Invitational

May 10 Frontier League Meet at Ottawa

May 20 Class 4A regional, Eudora

May 27-28 State track and field championships, Cessna Stadium, Wichita

