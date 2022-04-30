Isaiah Holthaus brought home two gold medals from the Cardinal Relays on Friday at Eudora, while Eli Gilmore also got a gold medal.

Holthaus had a season best in the 110 hurdles (15.83 seconds). That gave him a gold medal, with the other coming in the long jump. He finished the field event with gold after jumping 19 feet. Holtahus also placed second in the 300 meter hurdles (42.42).

Gilmore won the 1,600 with a season-best 4:36.47. He also placed second in the 800 with a season-best 2:07.08.

Lukas Parizek also got a season-best in taking third in the 1,600 (4:48.27). In addition, he took third in the 3,200 (10:48.83), while Solomon Carter placed seventh (11:27.44).

The 4x400 relay team placed second with a season-best 3:39.64, while the 4x800 team placed sixth (9:31).

Carter Smith placed second in the 200 with a 24.49 time. Jesse Young also placed. He took sixth with a 24.75 time.

Smith got a SB 11.22 time in the 100 and placed sixth. Young also got a SB in the 100, taking seventh with an 11.25 time.

Andrew Colvert won silver and Conner Cole bronze in the shot put. Colvert threw 45-9.5, while Cole threw a SB 42-9.5. Cole also took fourth in discus (117-7).

Ethan Butler finished seventh in the triple jump (35-1) and seventh in the long jump (17-0). Young placed third in the long jump (18-2).

On the girls side, Jocie Thomas took fourth (2:43.57) and Kinnley Hoffhines seventh (2:51.65) in the 800. It was a season-best finish for both.

In the 1,600, Thomas placed fifth (6:19.99) and Kara Johnson sixth (6:26.27). That was a season best for Johnson.

Additionally, the 4x100 team placed sixth (55.84) and recorded a season best, while the 4x800 team did the same after taking silver (11:11.35).

Kasia Baldock placed second in the high jump with a season-best 4-10, while Emma Sunderland placed second (4-10) and Hattie Baldock fifth (4-8), also a season best.

Hattie also placed fourth in the long jump (15-8), while Lauren Schoenhofer placed seventh with a season-best leap of 14-8.

Hattie Baldock also finished fifth in the triple jump with a season-best 31-10.5.

Also placing were Bailey Poje in the javelin (SB 94-1) and Lucy Reike in the shot put (fifth, 33-10). Holly Colvert placed seventh in the shot (31-2.75).