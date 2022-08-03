Today's news
2022 Tonganoxie High fall sports schedules
August 3, 2022
CROSS COUNTRY
Sept. 3 at Lansing dual
Sept. 10 at Wamego Invite
Sept. 15 at McLouth Invite
Sept. 20 TONGANOXIE INVITE
Sept. 24 at Rim Rock
Sept. 29 at Perry-Lecompton Invitational
Oct. 8 at P Ridge Invitational
Oct. 13 Frontier League Meet at Wyandotte County Park
Oct. 22 Regionals
Oct. 29 State
FOOTBALL
Aug. 26 Jamboree vs. Lansing, Paola and Piper at Paola
Sept. 2 at Basehor-Linwood
Sept. 9 SPRING HILL
Sept. 16 at Chanute
Sept. 23 PAOLA
Sept. 30 BONNER SPRINGS
Oct. 7 at Louisburg
Oct. 14 at Eudora
Oct. 21 OTTAWA
Oct. 28 Week 9 TBA
GIRLS GOLF
Aug. 29 at Ottawa
Sept. 8 at Spring Hill
Sept. 8 at Wamego
Sept. 13 at Hayden Invite
Sept. 21 at Spring Hill
Sept. 26 at Jeff West
Sept. 26 at Sunflower Hills
Oct. 3 at Anderson County
Oct. 3 at Piper Invite
Oct. 4 at Frontier League Meet, Ottawa
Oct. 5 at Basehor-Linwood
Oct. 10 Regionals
Oct. 17-18 State at Emporia
BOYS SOCCER
Aug. 26 KC CHRISTIAN
Aug. 30 at Piper
Sept. 1 at Lansing
Sept. 6 at Spring Hill
Sept. 8 PAOLA
Sept. 13 at Topeka High
Sept. 15 LOUISBURG
Sept. 20 HAYDEN
Sept. 22 BONNER SPRINGS
Sept. 29 at Junction City
Oct. 4 BISHOP MIEGE
Oct. 6 OTTAWA
Oct. 11 at Basehor-Linwood
Oct. 13 at Baldwin
Oct. 18 at Seaman
Oct. 20 EUDORA
Oct. 24 Regionals
Nov. 1 Quarterfinals
No. 4-5 State
VOLLEYBALL
Aug. 30 at Piper (triangular)
Sept. 1 PLEASANT RIDGE, TURNER
Sept. 6 at Paola
Sept. 17 at Rossville Invite
Sept. 19 at Atchison
Sept. 20 at Bonner Springs
Sept. 24 TONGANOXIE INVITE
Sept. 26 at Baldwin (tri)
Sept. 27 SPRING HILL
Sept. 29 at Louisburg
Oct. 1 at Ottawa Invitational
Oct. 4 at Ottawa
Oct. 10 at Jeff West
Oct. 11 BALDWIN
Oct. 13 at Leavenworth
Oct. 17 at Bishop Ward
Oct. 18 EUDORA
Oct. 22 Substate
Oct. 28-29 State
