2022 Tonganoxie High fall sports schedules

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains

August 3, 2022

CROSS COUNTRY

Sept. 3 at Lansing dual

Sept. 10 at Wamego Invite

Sept. 15 at McLouth Invite

Sept. 20 TONGANOXIE INVITE

Sept. 24 at Rim Rock

Sept. 29 at Perry-Lecompton Invitational

Oct. 8 at P Ridge Invitational

Oct. 13 Frontier League Meet at Wyandotte County Park

Oct. 22 Regionals

Oct. 29 State

FOOTBALL

Aug. 26 Jamboree vs. Lansing, Paola and Piper at Paola

Sept. 2 at Basehor-Linwood

Sept. 9 SPRING HILL

Sept. 16 at Chanute

Sept. 23 PAOLA

Sept. 30 BONNER SPRINGS

Oct. 7 at Louisburg

Oct. 14 at Eudora

Oct. 21 OTTAWA

Oct. 28 Week 9 TBA

GIRLS GOLF

Aug. 29 at Ottawa

Sept. 8 at Spring Hill

Sept. 8 at Wamego

Sept. 13 at Hayden Invite

Sept. 21 at Spring Hill

Sept. 26 at Jeff West

Sept. 26 at Sunflower Hills

Oct. 3 at Anderson County

Oct. 3 at Piper Invite

Oct. 4 at Frontier League Meet, Ottawa

Oct. 5 at Basehor-Linwood

Oct. 10 Regionals

Oct. 17-18 State at Emporia

BOYS SOCCER

Aug. 26 KC CHRISTIAN

Aug. 30 at Piper

Sept. 1 at Lansing

Sept. 6 at Spring Hill

Sept. 8 PAOLA

Sept. 13 at Topeka High

Sept. 15 LOUISBURG

Sept. 20 HAYDEN

Sept. 22 BONNER SPRINGS

Sept. 29 at Junction City

Oct. 4 BISHOP MIEGE

Oct. 6 OTTAWA

Oct. 11 at Basehor-Linwood

Oct. 13 at Baldwin

Oct. 18 at Seaman

Oct. 20 EUDORA

Oct. 24 Regionals

Nov. 1 Quarterfinals

No. 4-5 State

VOLLEYBALL

Aug. 30 at Piper (triangular)

Sept. 1 PLEASANT RIDGE, TURNER

Sept. 6 at Paola

Sept. 17 at Rossville Invite

Sept. 19 at Atchison

Sept. 20 at Bonner Springs

Sept. 24 TONGANOXIE INVITE

Sept. 26 at Baldwin (tri)

Sept. 27 SPRING HILL

Sept. 29 at Louisburg

Oct. 1 at Ottawa Invitational

Oct. 4 at Ottawa

Oct. 10 at Jeff West

Oct. 11 BALDWIN

Oct. 13 at Leavenworth

Oct. 17 at Bishop Ward

Oct. 18 EUDORA

Oct. 22 Substate

Oct. 28-29 State

