Good Shepherd Thrift Store and Food Bank continues to announce its most-needed items for its food pantry.

Items currently on that list are pork and beans, eggs, jelly, SpaghettiOs, dry milk products, corn and green beans.

Good Shepherd, at 423 E. Fourth St., accepts donations for the store and food bank 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday unless it’s closed for a holiday that falls on one of those days. The store is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. those days.