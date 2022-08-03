Today's news

Hilltop fundraiser to benefit Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271

The tank at VFW Park has been a part of the landscape there for 25 years, as is mentioned in this week’s Remember When column’s first entry.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

August 3, 2022

A local restaurant’s fundraiser this weekend will benefit Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271.

There will be food, bake sale, drinks and a live auction.

The event will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Hilltop Bar and Grill, 19611 McLouth Road (Kansas Highway 16) west of Tonganoxie.

The event is in honor of Purple Heart Day, which is Sunday. A portion of breakfast sales will be donated, as will proceeds from a live auction and bake sale. The auction will start at 12:30 p.m.

For more information or to donate items, contact Missie at 913-369-3772.

