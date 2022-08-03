Today's news
Main Street improvements expected soon in Tonganoxie
August 3, 2022
Motorists should notice resurfacing work on Main Street in Tonganoxie later this week, weather permitting.
Assistant City Manager Dan Porter said the road work is expected to start later this week, though a chance for rain would delay the work.
The road received a facelift last year, but the stretch of road leading to the downtown area is being redone after some issues with the finished product in 2021.
